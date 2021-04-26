It seems our self-designated “Unity” President – who has been far more focused on imposing his version of unity, rather than actually achieving it, and on exacerbating divisions rather than resolving them – has now declared that the Constitution really doesn’t say what it’s been saying for over 240 years. In claiming “no Amendment is absolute,” our current president is trying to convince us – rather clumsily – that what we’ve relied on for so long, and which has formed the core of how we as a nation have conducted our affairs, is now – in his expert opinion — just so much nonsense. From the tone and demeanor of his televised remarks on this subject, one would logically conclude that our rights are simply what he says they are, and are, of course, subject to change as he sees fit. What rubbish!
Imagine, for a moment, the framers appealing to the world and to the British Empire, to “Pretty Please” allow us, the American People, to speak Truth to Power, worship God our way, associate with one another freely, peaceably assemble, and petition our government for redress of grievances (the First Amendment); protect and defend ourselves, our families, our property and our country from those who would deprive us of them (Second Amendment); that “the enumeration in (our) Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the People.” (Ninth Amendment); or “The Powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the People.” (Tenth Amendment), just to list a few of the provisions of our national Constitution. Which of these is conditional? None; they limit government – but the current party in power can’t allow that!
