What does a high school library program do to be worthy of the part of the budget it requires? Its first priority is to support the curriculum of all departments which require its resources. The second priority is to present attractive reading materials at several levels.

A good school librarian is proactive. He or she must actively connect the library with teachers whose courses have a research component. This means going to the September department meetings and making known that teachers are welcome to meet with the librarian to plan how to match resources with course projects. A good librarian will have read as many course guides as possible to anticipate how to respond to a teacher’s needs. Also the librarian will ask to have input into any research assignment hand-outs given to the students.

Robert B. Lasco is a member of the DFA Education Task Force. Before retiring, he worked for 15 years as a high school librarian in Maryland.

