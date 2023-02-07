Last year, the Republican Study Committee, the largest group of House Republicans, released a plan that called on lawmakers to gradually raise the Social Security eligibility age to 70 before indexing it to life expectancy, and proposed withholding payments to those who retired early and had earnings over a certain limit.

Congressional Republicans have expressed a new willingness to push for Medicare and Social Security spending cuts as part of budget negotiations with President Biden. They have floated the idea that all federal laws should be reauthorized every five years. That would include Social Security and Medicare. For either program to continue, Congress would have to vote to reenact both, an outcome that would be far from guaranteed. And even if Social Security and Medicare were reauthorized, opponents of these programs would have an opportunity to cut earned benefits every five years.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud Liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

