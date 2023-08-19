On Jan. 6, 2021, and in the days after the riot at the U/S/ Capitol, Republicans spoke out.
“The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” declared Kevin McCarthy, then the minority leader, on the House floor as lawmakers debated Trump’s impeachment. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding...These facts require immediate action by President Trump, accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.”
In remarks on the House floor, Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas said, “Today, the people’s House was attacked, which is an attack on the Republic itself. There is no excuse for it. A women died. And people need to go to jail. And the President should never have spun up certain Americans to believe something that simply cannot be.” Trump “deserves universal condemnation for what was clearly impeachable conduct, pressuring the vice president to violate his oath to the Constitution to count the electors. His open and public pressure — courageously rejected by the vice president — purposefully seeded the false belief among the president’s supporters, including those assembled on January 6, that there was a legal path for the president to stay in power. It was foreseeable and reckless to sow such a false belief that could lead to violence and rioting by loyal supporters whipped into a frenzy.”
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky said after the January 6th riot, “I think Trump is at fault here. People did mislead the folks that came here, and Trump was among them. He insinuated that states wanted their electors thrown out, which was not true.”
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, “When it comes to accountability, the President needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution, that the rally yesterday was unseemly, it got out of hand... I said on the floor of the Senate, I cast my vote accordingly, that Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States.”
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said, “January 6 was a disgrace... American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like... Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the Vice President...They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth because he was angry he’d lost an election.”
Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said, “I condemn the violent and criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol today. These shameful actions to disrupt a session of Congress and vandalize the Capitol building should never happen in our great republic. The U.S. Capitol belongs to every American and is a symbol of the citadel of democracy. An attack on the Capitol building is an attack on every American...It is time for President Trump to embrace the peaceful transfer of power, which is mandated under the Constitution and a hallmark of our democracy.”
Former Ambassador and Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said, ““He was badly wrong with his words yesterday. And it wasn’t just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history…He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”
One year after the riot, Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s Vice President, told reporters, “It’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years…The importance of January 6 as an historic event cannot be overstated,” he added in a statement. “I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”
Former Governor of New Jersey and Republican Presidential candidate Chris Christie’s reaction to Trump’s indictments: “This is a guy who’s putting himself before the country. You can’t put America first with Donald Trump because it’s Trump first.”
In a speech launching his campaign for the presidency, Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence said, “Anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.” In a statement after Trump was indicted for his role in the January 6th riot, Pence said, “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States…Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career.”
Maybe, over time, more people will realize that Trump bears the responsibility for a riot that was intended to overturn a constitutional process.
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net. The opinions are his own.
