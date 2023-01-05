As a talk show host, he had a solid reputation. He was fair, and he covered a variety of topics that demonstrated his social awareness. He welcomed diverse opinions, and he encouraged varied lines of thought. And he possessed a natural ability to put his guests at ease.

He developed a proposal to host a series of shows that would allow local, state, and national political leaders to share their plans for dealing with contemporary issues. He hoped that these shows would enhance public approval ratings for those in politics. This was not going to be a debate format, but was instead a one-on-one interaction through which leaders could speak openly with their constituents. The format for the show was simple and straightforward. Guests would have an opportunity to share a little about themselves, talk about their plans to address critical issues, then engage in a live, Question-&-Answer, call-in session.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

