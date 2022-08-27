Jeff Cook
The Mendoza Line never looked so good.
For the uninformed, this is an expression which emanated from Major League Baseball that refers to an obscure infielder whose claim to fame was his history of averaging one hit every five at-bats. Unless you are a defensive wizard, that won’t cut it in the bigs. Thus, anyone batting under .200 is deemed to be “under the Mendoza Line.”
This past weekend I participated in the Sea Isle City Wiffle Ball Tournament for Autism. I joined a squad of college classmates who have competed since the tourney’s inception nine years ago. This was my first foray and based on my performance, I hope it won’t be my last.
The late Ted Williams was the last professional hitter to bat .400 (.406) almost 80 years ago — think twice the Mendoza line. Williams once proclaimed that the single-most difficult task in all of sports is hitting a round ball with a round bat. He’ll get no argument from me.
Footnote: Williams’ body is cryogenically frozen somewhere in Arizona (so is Walt Disney’s, giving new meaning to the expression “Disney on Ice”).
The tournament rules dictated that six balls make a walk and two strikes a strikeout. A “ strike” is any foul ball, swing-and miss or called strike when a pitch hits a board behind the batter. Thus, two foul balls of home run distance equal an out.
Pitchers were prohibited from throwing over 45 mph, but there were no Juggs guns in sight. We played four four-inning games on a sun-spanked day.
Our team was composed of mostly septuagenarians and it showed. One of our opponents’ oldest players was 22! Their pitcher was a lefty with nasty stuff. We called him Cole Hamels for his resemblance to the Phillies’ erstwhile ace. It seemed he could find the bottom corner of the board whenever he wanted. And his pitches definitely flirted with the speed limit. Needless to say, he was unhittable. Our only base runner walked and we lost in extra innings, a Pyrrhic victory if ever there was one.
My bat skills were rusty to say the least. At least I have a batting average, one infield single to go with double-figure whiffs (thankfully we weren’t keeping stats).
I made plays in the field that might get me asked back next year. My agent has some convincing to do.
Incredibly, we won a game!
I now have newfound respect for Mario Mendoza.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I have the most adorable little nephew named Nino, who sure knows how to tug on your heartstrings with his sweet affection.
My older brother Anthony and sister-in-law Caitlin brought the little guy to the area for a visit. Ben and I were so grateful to have time with Nino last Sunday at my parents’ house.
The little 1-year-old went on an adventure to Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown. My dad and I took turns holding him as we fed giraffes.
He was in awe, but I think the giraffes got too close for comfort in his eyes from our photos.
The giraffes left a little present on my dress and white sweater I foolishly wore. Let’s just say there was some green spit-up splattered like paint on me. I was lucky I had my handy-dandy Tide stain remover pen that saved both items.
Hearing Nino say “giraffe” multiple times while we waited in line was definitely worth it. My dad and Nino had their fedoras on, which made it almost feel like a safari experience.
He’s at an age now that he really takes in everything around him. He also enjoyed the percussion garden, which makes sense since his parents are musicians. My parents took him on the carousel as well.
I was excited Nino did say “Nessa,” but spoiler alert: my name is really similar to his dog’s name, “Dolcezza” and a snack he enjoys, “Nana,” for banana. I will still take it happily.
The little guy, a true Italian, was offered a free cookie at a local Italian bakery and loves saying the word, “sauce.”
Ben and I loved hearing Nino say, “Hey dude!” throughout the day. He has such a carefree nature about him. His laugh is contagious. We were so blessed to get some special time with him, where we made great memories.
Liz Caples
I adopted two (spoiled) birds within the past year, which was unexpected, to say the least. However, the universe decided recently that two new pets within a year weren’t enough for me.
A friend of mine contacted me earlier in the week and asked if I could take their hamster since they were experiencing financial hardship. I was happy to oblige. My house is already like a crazy zoo, so why not?
Every animal I adopt acquires a rather strange personality. I have a rabbit with mood swings, a cockatiel that insists on watching Sesame Street and Liberty Mutual commercials all day, another cockatiel whose greatest love is anything edible, a small talking parrot with a conniving personality (and tendency to throw tantrums), a Jack Russell mix who is scared of everything that isn’t a blanket and a miniature schnauzer mix that needs to be involved in everything (including coming into the bathroom); you get the idea.
My friend dropped the hamster off the other day. I set up everything in my bedroom, excited to see his personality bloom. My fiancé commented that we might have another foodie on our hands. I think he’s right. It’s been a couple of days, and I’ve yet to see the little guy do anything other than eat food and bury himself in the corner.
Regardless, this hamster has been a blessing, I can type this with the parrot out because he is entertained by “his” new pet.
Michael Cooper-White
I’ve been hanging out with a lot of dead people lately. No, I’m not leading ghost tours, frequenting seances or resuming my teenage job mowing a church’s cemetery. Rather, I’m helping staff of our national church conduct a periodic confidential audit of hundreds of restricted funds given for good work through people’s wills. Doing so is among “best practices” for organizations, to ensure funds continue to be spent as they were intended by these generous sainted donors.
Some of the documents go back a hundred years or so. Reading them provides a glimpse into priorities of the churches and their members at the time. No one was concerned about saving the planet back then. While a few wanted to support “charity” efforts, addressing world hunger and other current emphases of many churches was not a high priority. As technology evolved, some gifts were created to support radio and television ministries. Fortunately, I’ve not run across any restricted to repairing parish typewriters, since it would be hard to tap a fund for such a purpose today.
From beyond and behind the technical legalese of these “last wills and testaments” shines a spirit of generosity. Thoughtful folks understood they wouldn’t live forever, and “couldn’t take it with them.” While many gave priority to leaving prized possessions and money to their heirs, they also wanted their final gifts to support churches and other charitable organizations valued in their living years. Some had no heirs and wisely knew, absent a will, the government would get the bulk of their estates.
Most of these will-signers were not individuals of great wealth. Many gifts were modest, even adjusted for inflation. But invested well and stewarded wisely over the decades, their combined assets now supporting great work by our church all over the world total nearly a billion dollars. As I keep poring over their final messages, which established gifts that keep on giving, I’m grateful for the generosity of our forbearers.
The Federal Reserve calculates the current median net worth for Americans in their late 60s and early 70s is $266,000. Forbes estimates that when we remaining “baby boomers” take leave of this life, we’ll leave behind collectively between $30 and $60 trillion dollars. That can do a lot of good if we have the “will” for it.
Jim Hale
It’s true that social media help people who are far apart stay in better touch.
But Facebook posts and the like are still nothing compared to actual conversation.
A far-flung friend of mine and I often comment on each other’s posts and trade humorous jabs in the comments.
But the other night we actually spoke on the phone for more than two hours. Not only was it great to hear my friend’s voice, but even one minute of conversation conveys more information than 1,000 posts.
And wasn’t only the volume of information. It was the instant feedback, the ability to discuss a wide range of sometimes complex topics without endless typing, and, best of all, being able to laugh together.
If all of that sounds sentimental, I will not apologize.
It used to be the norm.
