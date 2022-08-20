Tom Sixeas
Well, today marks two months for me as a full-time employee of the Times and I feel as though I have learned a considerable amount in that time.
I’d never before done anything remotely like laying out a section, but have now done it five times, albeit not without the help of Editor Deb Thomas and Sports Editor Josh Martin.
They have both shown significant patience with me and taught me the ropes of how to put together a quality sports section. The type that I can be proud to have our subscribers read.
Josh told me early this week that this would be our last “slow” week for months, as we’ll begin to get out to cover high school events this coming week.
Though I wouldn’t really classify this as a “slow” week. After all, I’ve written or will write three football previews and a pair of soccer previews before the weekend is over.
I knew what I was signing up for when I took this position, but now I’ll find out exactly what it is.
Michael Cooper-White
For me as a kid, these days of mid-August were always a time of mixed emotions. Back then, when the grain harvest was in full swing on our farm, we looked forward to the county fair at month’s end. My present usually included some cash to spend on rides and cotton candy, since my birthday on the 30th was always around fair week. Anticipating the fair and my birthday brought happiness and excitement.
On the downside, checking each date of late August off the calendar meant the six-letter word loomed larger on the near horizon every day: SCHOOL. The end of summer meant back to more disciplined days of classes and homework on top of all the farm chores, which were never-ending.
This eighth month was named for the Caesar whose census-calling begins the Christmas story. It’s the only month in English that happens to be an adjective. “August” means respected, impressive, worthy of honor. Given that, you’d think the name August would be more popular. But kids who share the eighth month’s moniker are rare. In 2021, only one out of every 600 baby boys and one of 5,500 girls became little Augies.
Since we’re on the topic of months’ names (even though you weren’t asking), it’s interesting the ones that follow August mean seventh (September), eighth (October), ninth (November) and tenth (December). That’s due to the old Roman calendar, which divided the year into only 304 days and 10 months.
We tend to take certain things for granted, like a calendar with 365 days and 12 months, assuming they’ve always been the way they are now. Pondering this history of calendars is a good reminder of another six-letter word as inevitable as going back to school come late August: CHANGE!
John Spangler
In the increasingly contested area of school board decision making, the books on the library shelves have become caught up in controversy. The American Library Association named three books I was assigned to read in my public school years among those frequently receiving objections: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger, and The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck.
If I had not read any of these works by American master writers, I would have missed vitally important descriptions of racism in our history, exploration of anxiety and a modern problem with authenticity in life, and the suffering of an earlier generation in the great depression.
Texas leads the country by hosting districts that ban 713 books. Pennsylvania is second with 456. That is no silver medal to brag about. And in fact, nearby districts are engaging policies that make it harder for students to check out the several hundred books in the ALA 100, that is the books receiving the most objections.
Parents attending school board meetings assert parental rights and try to exert control over the education their children receive. But when restricting their access to classics and other contemporary works, they display their own anxiety and fail to take into account the rights their children have to freely explore the world, their right to know what great authors write about.
Students have rights to read and see what is out there without shame, without censorship, and without restriction. Without my having read Salinger, Lee and Steinbeck, I would be diminished, much less educated, and poorly prepared for the world in which I live.
Jim Hale
I’ve covered literally thousands of government board meetings since the early 1980s, so I can tell you that, after three or four or more hours, everybody in the room is longing for adjournment (or, jokingly, death).
Sometimes, there’s lots of business, so meetings need to run that long.
But there are ways board members could shorten meetings without sacrificing deliberation or due diligence.
One of the best is not restating complex suggested motions. Often, when specific actions are needed to fulfill legal requirements, the board’s attorney or another staff member will suggest an appropriate motion. These tend to be lengthy and filled with jargon.
Frequently, a board member will jump in, saying “I move” before launching into an attempt to restate the suggested motion in his or her own words. Soon enough, the board member falters, leading the attorney or staff member to provide phrases the board member dutifully repeats. The effect is that of a first-grade teacher assisting a student who’s not very good at reading out loud. (I don’t mean to insult anyone; board members take on a lot of work and donate a lot of time on behalf of their constituents.)
Finally, the motion limps to a close. Sometimes, the chair tries to restate it again, and everyone in the room groans.
Eventually, a vote occurs.
Instead, this is how such instances could sound.
Staff member, after reporting on the situation at hand: “So, you might want to consider this sort of a motion (insert technical language here).”
Any board member: “So moved.”
Any other board member: “Second.”
Chair: “Roll call, please.”
The board’s secretary calls the members’ names one by one. Each votes yea or nay or abstains. (Those who do the latter must by law explain why, such as having a financial interest in the matter at hand.)
Done.
The formal, procedural portion of the decision lasts less than a minute.
By the way, I deliberately specified a roll call, as opposed to “All in favor say aye” and “all opposed say nay.”
Here’s why I hate voice votes.
First, audience members (and thus the electorate) cannot tell for sure who voted which way, or if any particular board member even voted. You can’t read everybody’s lips at once and shouldn’t need to. Voice votes can be a way for cowardly board members to deny they voted for or against something controversial.
Second, the chair decides the outcome if the vote sounds close, often leading to calls for a roll call anyway, meaning more time was wasted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.