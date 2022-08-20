Record high inflation is hurting Americans, and the soaring price of aluminum embodies this consumer crisis. According to recent data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, our national inflation has now toped 8 percent. The price of everyday goods continues to climb and businesses and consumers are struggling to keep pace. Increasingly expensive essential raw materials, such as aluminum, have caused particular economic disruptions. In response, some experts are recommending that policymakers repeal onerous tariffs to reduce cost for businesses, and in turn, prices for consumers. Fortunately, members of Congress are listening, as Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) are working to repeal Section 232 aluminum tariffs and ease consumers’ fiscal strain.

The aluminum industry is a highly lucrative sector for Pennsylvania. The sector employs thousands of residents and pays more than $816 million in wages. More generally, important sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and construction depend on affordable aluminum. Manufacturing is Pennsylvania’s second largest industry per GDP, and agriculture generates nearly $3 billion. When accounting for the far-reaching economic impact of aluminum, the industry is responsible for $10.5 billion.

Wayne Campbell is president of the Pennsylvania State Grange.

