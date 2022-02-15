A basic principle of progressive – i.e. fair – taxation is that taxes should be reasonably linked to the taxpayer’s ability to pay; tax payments should rise as incomes rise. But.taking into account all the taxes state residents pay – income, property, sales, and local taxes – Pennsylvania is the seventh worst state for tax inequality. (Pennsylvania has lost $4 billion in revenue due to business tax cuts iver te last 15 years.) Two groups of taxpayers for whom property taxes are often high relative to their incomes are low-income families and seniors. They are much more likely to face high housing costs – exceeding 30 percent of their income – than families with higher incomes. Partly due to property taxes, families below the poverty line often spend up to 50 percent of their income on housing, compared to the national median of 22 percent.
The classic example is a senior citizen who has lived in her house for decades and who has seen a large increase over time in the assessed value of her house, triggering a higher property tax bill. This situation is not limited to senior citizens; many younger, working-class families are also facing property tax bills that are increasingly out of line with their incomes. Another group of taxpayers whose property taxes may be high relative to income, at least temporarily, are those who have experienced a sudden decline in their incomes, for instance as a result of losing a job and taking a new one that pays significantly less.
At least one Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate is once again proposing to do away with the property tax for low-income seniors. Senate Bill 76, introduced in the 2019-202 session, would authorize “the imposition of a personal income tax or an earned income tax by a school district subject to voter approval; providing for imposition of and exclusions from a sales and use tax for the stabilization of education funding, for increase to the personal income tax, for certain licenses, for hotel occupancy tax.”
While property tax relief is a worthy goal, there is a better way to provide tax relief for more Pennsylvanians. The answer is a circuit breaker.
Like the electrical devices that shut off electric power to prevent circuits from overloading, property tax circuit breakers prevent property taxes from “overloading” a family’s budget by “shutting off” property taxes once they exceed a certain share of the family’s income. Here’s how it works. The state establishes a maximum percentage of income that a qualifying household is expected to pay in property taxes. In the 18 states that use a circuit breaker, this can range from one percent to nine percent; in some states the percentage varies with the family’s income level. If the household’s property tax bill exceeds that limit, the state rebates either all or a portion of property taxes above the limit. Circuit breakers kick in after the fact; taxpayers who participate in these programs are still required to pay their entire property tax bills upfront. A number of other states offer similar property tax credits to families who meet certain income requirements and who pay property taxes. These credits, like the property tax rebate here in Pennsylvania, are based on the family’s income, not on the share of the family’s income that goes towards paying property taxes.
Circuit breakers would not require the state and the counties to create an entire system solely to manage the collection and distribution of money for schools. They also leave the residents of the school districts in control of their finances.
Gov. Tom Wolf has presented his budget for 2022-2023. It includes a $1.5 billion increase across all K-12 general funds appropriations. According to the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, every poll shows that the majority of Pennsylvanians support Wolf on education spending “because the future of our children and our commonwealth depends on following the path the governor has set out for us, to provide adequate and equitable funding for education at all levels, to make it possible for workers to receive the training they need to benefit themselves and potential employers, and to fully fund human services, especially for children… Pennsylvania and its people are falling behind other states, and other countries, because we do not provide the human services our children need to get off to a good start, nor do we give every child the quality education and training they need to secure good-paying jobs that bring success to them and the businesses for which they work. Our failure to invest in people hurts every Pennsylvanian and by reinforcing, instead of breaking down, economic, gender, and racial barriers, it betrays the promise of our country.”
With the passage of the School Act of 1834, Pennsylvania became the first state in the nation to create a statewide public school system, making education a civil right. Investing in education can make Pennsylvania a leader again.
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud Liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
