Jeff Cook
Life is full of choices: Coke or Pepsi? Ginger or Mary Ann? DC or Marvel?
I haven’t read many comic books lately, but they were important to me in my youth. I have memories of walking to the local news agency to see if the latest editions had reached our town.
There have always been two “brands,” Marvel comics often have dark, urban themes. Its characters are mostly human. Incredibly, Stan Lee is still the moving force for the empire.
DC Comics feature lots of other-worldly types. Superman came from Krypton. Wonder Woman’s origin was not of the Earth we know. Sure, there were humans too, Batman and Robin, Flash (a lab accident gave him his powers) and Green Lantern.
My favorite diversion was the Legion of Superheroes. They were young, hip and had groovy abilities. Diverse, too, with talented teens of all genders from throughout the galaxy. There was Bouncing Boy, who could inflate his body to gargantuan proportions and use himself as a spherical bludgeon. And Triplicate Girl, who could split herself into three persons, that would have come in handy in college. When one of her “lives” got killed, she became Duplicate Girl, still formidable. You didn’t mess with Sun Boy or Cosmic Boy either, it would not end well for you. I can’t remember the others but there was a time when I could rattle off the names of every member of the “Legion.”
In some ways, comics have prepared me for life. A storyline from Superman’s adventures comes to mind. The Bizarro World was a type of parallel universe, in reverse. Good was bad, bad was good, dirt was clean and water dirty. You get the picture. All the citizens of this alternate existence had cracks in their skin (think Hulk, even though he’s Marvel). Needless to say, the concept made for some interesting dialogue.
Maybe we have entered the Bizarro World.
Michael Cooper-White
Among my most prized possessions is a marble apple on a shelf over my shoulder as I sit at my desk. It’s one of many from a collection accumulated over years by my late sister before she died a quarter century ago. Bernice was a preschool teacher. Parents of her little charges were of a generation which grew up when the adage “take an apple to your teacher” was commonplace.
I never recall any of us kids actually giving an apple to a teacher. But we never had to worry there would be a teacher in the classroom when we hopped off the bus in the morning. Not so today.
Recent articles in many publications have revealed the teacher shortage crisis. If things don’t turn around, classrooms by the thousands around the land will be full of students but have no teacher. Pennsylvania is among the states where the current and growing shortage is greatest.
A decade ago, our state credentialed 20,000 new teachers. Last year that fell to 6,000. On top of that, a recent survey revealed more than half of current teachers are considering leaving the profession. In large numbers also, school staff, especially in colleges, are likewise looking to work elsewhere.
The reasons are many in a complex picture. Many teachers feel overworked and underpaid. Schools have become battlegrounds with active shooters, and some politicians now want teachers to be armed. Their motives and professionalism have been under attack in many places.
It’s encouraging to see our governor and legislature use some accumulated state tax dollars to increase funding of public education. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is doubling down on efforts to recruit and retain good teachers.
In announcing last week a three-year plan to address the commonwealth’s teacher shortage, Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagerty called upon us all to bolster support for those doing some of the most important work there is. “We have a lot of work to do to make teachers feel that respect and get back to the days of ‘bring an apple to your teacher and thank them for everything they do.’”
Josh Martin
I am slowly coming to grips with the fact that I am not exactly young anymore. I won’t say old, because that’s more a state of mind than any number can determine, but being just a few months away from hitting half a century, I concede that no amount of reps in the weight room or miles on my mountain bike will reverse the course of life.
Doesn’t mean I won’t go down without a fight, but that’s how nature works, which is fine. What isn’t fine are the peripheral reminders of my age. And I got one of those a few nights ago while driving home from work.
As a loyal SiriusXM listener, I don’t catch terrestrial radio often. But I was driving a rental car and flipped over to a local classic rock station, expecting to hear vintage tunes from the likes of the Eagles, Led Zeppelin or Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Instead, I about drove into a ditch when the Beastie Boys came on. Don’t get me wrong, I’m cool with hearing “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” any day of the week, but didn’t expect to have that come up on a classic rock station. I continued on in bemusement as Guns N’ Roses and Alanis Morissette followed.
Then it hit me: These songs are actually old. Really, really old.
At that point I had a short conversation with myself that went something like this:
“These songs can’t be classics, they were new when I was in high school and college.”
“Right, but GN’R and the Beasties blew up in the late eighties, so….”
“Holy crap, this does mean I’m old. Dammit.”
At that point I switched over to a rock station that was playing Linkin Park. Cool, something more current to take my mind off the earlier revelation, I thought.
Not so much, because the song playing was from their Hybrid Theory album, which is now 22 years old.
Going by the math used to determine what is now considered classic rock, would I be on the oldies station? Say it ain’t so.
Jim Hale
Nature is unfair.
The specific complaint I have in mind does not rise to the level of poet Alfred Tennyson’s lament that nature is “red in tooth and claw.”
What I’m unhappy about falls far short of the fearsome fact that nature is a cruel contest between predator and prey.
Really, my grievance is pretty petty, a mere quibble.
I’m simply tired of birds making a mess of my car. I mean, even after a fairly decent amount of rain, my Mazda still looks like a Jackson Pollock drip painting.
Couldn’t birds have been genetically programmed to do their business only over deep woods, empty clearings, or open water? Anyplace far from people would do.
OK, rewriting birds’ DNA might be too much to ask.
But how about a little fairness? Shouldn’t rain be enough to wash away the other stuff that falls from the sky?
