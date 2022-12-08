The Republican Party inflicted one of the worst electoral catastrophes in our history on itself last month and in the process spared our constitutional democracy to live another day. I can hear you already, “But they won the House.” Sorry, with all the headwinds (first off-year election, president’s approval numbers, inflation, “right track/wrong track,” and so many other issues), this year was ripe for a 50-70 seat GOP pickup in the House, a 2-5 vote advantage in the Senate, and a pickup of even more statehouses and legislatures. Instead, the party came away with a bare majority in the House; losses of vital governor, secretary of state, and state attorney general jobs, losses of state legislatures, including, apparently, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives; and another Democratic majority in the US Senate. As Mitch McConnell said, candidate quality counts.

And in the process, virtually all the candidates who still subscribed to the nonsense about a stolen 2020 election went down to well-deserved defeat. And in a refreshing change, most of them admitted they had been defeated. Just imagine how different the country would be right now if Trump had admitted before Thanksgiving Day 2020 what he and every member of his family and campaign knew: that Biden had won. No Jan. 6, no Jan. 6 committee, and no trials. No Giuliani, Mike Flynn, and My Pillow guy. After spending two years as the loyal (or disruptive) opposition without the “stop the steal” insanity, the GOP probably would have won a resounding victory last month and Trump would be on his way to 2024 coronation. Instead, Mike Lindel is a candidate for RNC chair?

Leon Reed is a retired senate aide and history teacher who researches and writes about the previous (1861) secession crisis. He is co-chair of Gettysburg DFA. The opinions are his own.

