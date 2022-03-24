The drawing of Pennsylvania’s Legislative and Congressional district lines is now complete. This year’s process was contentious but was far more transparent than in 2011 when Republicans drew gerrymandered districts behind closed doors. This year there were public hearings, citizen input, and spirited debate. The resulting Congressional and Legislative districts are relatively fair and representative of the political makeup of our State according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project – a group that analyzes the drawing of congressional and legislative districts.
Many Republicans in the State legislature are not happy with the results. For almost 20 years Republican legislators have enjoyed unilateral control over the redistricting process. That changed in 2018 when the State Supreme Court redrew the 2011 Congressional districts. Now new 2021 competitive legislative districts could possibly change the political makeup of the State legislature. To thwart further erosion of their power, they have introduced two bills that would change the Pennsylvania Constitution and upend the balance of power among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of State government. These Bills, if enacted, would cement Republican control for the foreseeable future. They are House Bills (HB’s) 38 and 2207.
The majority of State Supreme Court judges have been elected as democrats. Republican legislators would like to change that. House Bill 38 proposes to create regional judicial districts for the purpose of electing judges to Pennsylvania’s highest courts (Commonwealth, Superior, & Supreme Courts). Currently judges for these courts are elected statewide. HB 38 would allow the Legislature to draw regional boundaries to create a geographically diverse judiciary. It would also limit the number of justices from democratic strongholds like Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.
Left unstated is the fact that the Legislature will draw these Statewide judicial districts to favor Republican candidates, thus injecting partisan advantage into the system. Also, judges are supposed to represent the law, not geography. Judges should not be beholden to the views of constituents. Instead, they should impartially interpret and apply the law. HB 38 upends these principles and poses a grave threat to the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.
The second bill is HB 2207. This bill also proposes to change the PA Constitution to create an 11 member “citizens commission”, most of whom would be appointed by the General Assembly. The commission would be charged with creating new House and Senate redistricting maps.
This new commission is set up for failure. The commission must produce a redistricting plan in 60 days and would require the approval of two-thirds of the members. This would certainly lead to gridlock and failure to agree. When the commission fails to meet the extremely short deadlines, the House and Senate step in and approve new maps, but with a simple majority vote. There is no role for the Governor in approving/vetoing the Senate or House maps. HB 2207, if passed using the Constitutional amendment process, would go into effect immediately. That could mean that new legislative maps could be drawn for the 2024 elections.
For years, Pennsylvanians have been asking the General Assembly to reform the redistricting process and end the conflict of interest that allows lawmakers to choose voters rather than voters choosing their representatives. This cynical bill uses the appeal of a citizens commission to hide its real intent: to assure that the majority party continues to retain the power.
If you have never heard of these bills, it is not surprising. There have been no legislative hearings and limited debate. Proposed Constitutional amendments must pass with identical language in two consecutive legislative sessions. HB 38 has passed both the House and Senate in the last legislative session. If it passes in this session, it could be on the ballot as early as November as a referendum for Pennsylvania voters. HB 2207 has not yet been passed by the General Assembly due to opposition from various good government groups.
These bills do not enhance our democratic system. Behind the facade of promoting citizen participation and good governance, they promote one goal – the retention of power by the majority party. We should not upend our democratic process so that one party can retain legislative control in Harrisburg.
Tom Deloe is a member of the Democracy for America Government and Accountability Task Force. He is also a member of Fair Districts Pennsylvania. He and his wife live in Cumberland Township, Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.