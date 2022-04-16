Jeff Cook
Gettysburg is a long way from Kyiv, yet I recently began thinking of the similarities, and the differences in the two towns.
Gettysburg doesn’t have a famous chicken recipe named after it but, like the Ukraine capital, it has known the devastation and calamity wrought by the invasion of a hostile enemy. The siege of our town only lasted three days and there was only one reported casualty, the ill-fated Jennie Wade. There might not have been “war crimes” like those attributed to the Russian occupiers, but there were no doubt atrocities and irreparable harms perpetrated by the rebel forces. There was just no CNN or Fox News to cover the carnage in real time.
We are still trying to heal our nation’s wounds nearly 160 years after the battle that put our hamlet on the map. The Ukrainians are fighting to the death for their freedom. I can’t imagine they will ever willingly allow monuments to Russian “valor” to ever be placed on their soil.
John Spangler
Gettysburg seems to have a lot of sirens for its relative size and population. Rescues, accidents, fires often happen somewhere out of town, or at least most of the time, out of sight. Only occasionally do we see one up close. I was starting a first of the season 11-mile bicycle ride with my wife on Tuesday afternoon, still wondering about why large Chinook helicopters kept traversing our part of the borough. We didn’t even ride as far as the Lee monument when we saw traffic stopped, emergency vehicles along the ridge, and parachutes flapping from multiple trees.
Following a good ride, my wife suggested we take the park road in our return to see “what happened” at the unplanned landing site. Riding was easy because the park road was still shut down, and just as we arrived, a smaller helicopter arrived on the scene to assist the last remaining paratrooper still waiting patiently in a cluster of trees 40 feet above the ground.
Multiple parachutes in trees revealed the variable winds as the rescuer dangled from a line trying to get in close enough to the paratrooper to pull him to safety. But it was tricky. And the variable winds showed how inches mattered when the rescuer got close to the tree holding the jumper. Steady hands and nerves all around were on public display. The result, after two tries, was the rescue of the last paratrooper, and a totally renewed sense of what it takes to be a first responder. I was thinking how you never know what you are going to see when you head out on a bike ride. But after seeing parachutes in trees, helicopters holding steady in midair, it is clear that a first responder can never know what the next emergency will be. On what seemed like a calm day, the winds remain variable for those holding a rope between heaven and earth.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Journalism has not been just a profession to me. It has been forever ingrained in my life. With that, I am excited to announce my return to the Gettysburg Times as a full-time reporter starting April 25.
I left the newspaper in August 2019 to pursue the public relations field. A recent tragedy put my priorities in perspective.
I lost my baby brother Vincent “Vinny” Pellechio. He was only 29 years old. His body was found in Philadelphia on his birthday, March 10. I can’t get into what happened yet.
What I will say is the last thing I ever imagined writing in my life was my brother’s obituary.
My brother would want me to do what I love. I am passionate about writing and nothing compares to what I had as a reporter in Adams County.
I am not naïve to think things will be the exact same, as I know the COVID-19 pandemic changed the newsroom and coverage. The staff is smaller, but it is still mighty. I am ready to jump right in with them.
Journalism gave me a purpose and allowed me to help others by telling their stories. Just this week, I wrote about a Littlestown teen who needs a liver transplant.
Djino Mukala Parker, who has dreams of giving back as a firefighter or going into the United States Air Force, may be one of the most incredible teens I have ever met. His parents warned me that he was shy, so I took time to talk about his favorite hobbies like soccer, and he really opened up. In a full circle moment, I realized I wrote about this family in 2014 when they were trying to bring their adopted children home.
Adams County holds a special place in my heart. I am ready to continue sharing the stories of amazing people such as Djino and write about important issues facing our community.
Jim Hale
It’s been a frantic week.
With several government meetings on my schedule, I didn’t expect to be writing about a homicide trial, a shooting, or a community organization preparing to move from its longtime home.
Another surprise left me literally slack-jawed.
I had just returned from the routine task of collecting results from the four magisterial district judges’ offices scattered around the county. As I climbed out of my car in the Times parking lot, I heard an unusually loud helicopter overhead.
I looked up and saw it was a double-rotor military craft. Before I could finish the thought “I wonder what they’re doing here,” parachutists began leaping from the huge machine.
The sight was so unexpected that I froze, mouth agape. It took a moment before I even understood what I was seeing. I barely managed to get my phone out of my pocket to snap a photo before the chutes disappeared behind trees.
My next thought was a stressful one. “I have no clue what’s going on, but I have to find out.”
We hadn’t received any advance notice of the training jump involving about 55 U.S. Army paratroopers, so I quickly made a flurry of phone calls and dispatched a flock of texts.
Things eventually came together, with thanks to former Times Managing Editor Alex Hayes for tipping me off to the Facebook page for the 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion. A couple of the unit’s officers proved very friendly and informative.
Members of our community provided photos (way better than the rushed image I shot) and firsthand accounts of the operation, which left a few soldiers dangling in trees to be rescued by local emergency responders. I’m glad nobody was hurt.
That event and the week’s other breaking news left me with little time to write up the various municipal meetings I attended and other pending stories. I’m several stories behind. I’ll catch up as fast as a I can, depending on what unexpected events arise.
A week like this not only delays some of my stories, but also uses up every megabyte in my head. I feel the weight of all the information waiting to be turned into words. It’s actually physically uncomfortable, not exactly a headache, but a definite strain. It erodes my abilities to concentrate and retain new information.
OK. Enough complaining. It’s also fascinating and fulfilling to learn about the wide variety of things happening in the community, and to share that knowledge. My returning colleague Vanessa (I love being able to write that phrase) addresses what I mean in her Notebook this week.
But still, it’ll be a relief, word by word, to win back some memory space, though I’m sure it won’t stay free for long.
Michael Cooper-White
Today is Holy Saturday for Christians all around the world. It’s always seemed to me like the most ignored day of the year. Rather than services, many churches hold Easter egg hunts. At night, the “liturgical churches” jump right ahead into Easter with a “vigil” service.
We might do better to linger longer amidst the in-betweenness of this day. In between death and life, horror and joy, past and possibility. Is it not the day most representative of where we live most of the time? In between birth and death, robust health and frailty, good and evil, yesterday and tomorrow, history and future.
The theologian Paul Tillich preached a sermon that became the title of a book: “The Eternal Now.” In that sermon he said, “Every moment of time reaches into the eternal.” That puts us in our place, tells us we stand “in between.”
D.K. Thomas
I got home from work late Thursday night, well actually in the wee hours of Friday morning, and read for a short while to decompress before tackling the stairs to lie down my weary head for the night.
Head upon my feather pillows sometime about 3 a.m., I snuggled under my quilt, with the window open and fan running of course, and positioned my earphones in preparation for a good night’s sleep. I turned on my Kindle, trying to decide whether to queue up an audiobook or a few episodes of iZombie, as I do every night to drown out the snoring, talking and other nighttime male noises coming from my husband from his bed across the room.
I’d just decided on iZombie, a click here, another there, and CRASH, BANG, BOOM, POW. Well, maybe no pow. Regardless, I thought Putin was attacking Guernsey.
Now I’m older, frequently stiff and generally move kind of slow. Not then! In one fluid motion I pulled out the earphones, tossed the Kindle to the other side of the bed, and was on my feet and running, yes, running, for my fleece pants I’d taken off only minutes earlier. Looking out the window as I pulled on my pants and stepped into my slippers, I saw a white tractor-trailer truck crashing through the telephone pole at the corner of our property. Thankfully, it was only the pole; both our house and garage have been hit by vehicles, multiple times, over the year. So, I was glad it was only a pole.
The truck driver was making a right turn from the side road onto Guernsey, and smashed the pole, literally.
After a rush down the stairs (did I mention there are 18 of those buggers?), I got the front door unlocked as the truck rounded the corner at the other end of our property, moving slowly into the night, some serious damage to the passenger side of the trailer. Wonder how he will explain that to the trucking company, especially when he caused a mess and didn’t stop?
Checking out the situation, three-fourths of the pole was lying across most of the road, with the wires still attached. A couple feet of the pole that was once buried in the ground was in my yard. The street and stop signs were mashing my daffodils. The snapped guy wires were in the yard and on the road. It was a righteous mess, the worse we’ve had at that corner to date, and this was like the fourth time this has happened in five years.
I went in and called the state police; spoke with a nice young woman who said she’d send a trooper around. I didn’t really need a trooper. What I really needed was some fire police to keep stop motorists from careening into the downed pole and destroying their vehicles.
So, I sat out on the front porch in my pajamas, wrapped in a fleece blanket I grabbed as I passed through the school room, with flashlight in hand, waiting. Fortunately, only car came along, and I was able to get him to stop; it was the Times home delivery driver. Anyone on Guernsey who didn’t get a Friday paper, this is why.
No fire police came to my relief.
A couple of nice, young Pennsylvania State Police troopers did finally make an appearance. Guess I shouldn’t say finally since it really wasn’t that long of a wait, but I was tired, and getting rather chilled.
I answered their questions. No, there were no markings on the trailer that I could see and I didn’t get a license plate number; I thought it was more important to put on a pair of pants. No one wants to see an old woman running down the road in the middle of the night without her pants.
With the troopers there to handle traffic, I went back to bed, only to have the red, white and blue strobe lights on their SUV blasting through my bedroom window, for hours. As the day dawned, the strobes seemed less intense and sleep overtook me, finally, thankfully.
I did, at least, get to take in a few episodes of iZombie.
P.S. — As an aside to the folks grumbling about youngsters gathering Easter eggs in a local cemetery, phooey on you. Cemeteries were traditionally recreational sites, green places for people to come together and visit, locations for picnics even. If the dead are looking down upon the living, then I’d expect they would be pleased to see children’s expressions of glee. And, if He truly is part of our lives, I think bringing the children into the church’s influence would be pleasing. Be wary of judging, lest ye be judged likewise.
Josh Martin
I rely on GPS a bit too much when traveling. It’s not that I’m into all things tech, quite the opposite. It’s more my lifelong lack of paying attention to any route numbers or road names makes me dependent on help from time to time.
Now, I can get you just about anywhere if we’re going by landmarks. Example: Hang a left at the old bank, go a mile or so until you see the pond on your right, pass that old car garage with the goofy sign out front, go another mile down the road and you’ll come across the baseball field on your left. Perfect.
With that background established, I was using GPS last week to get to an appointment, and everything was just fine until the pleasant voice told me to “prepare to continue going straight.”
Umm. How do I prepare to continue doing the thing that I’m currently doing? I mean, it’s what I am actually doing.
As directed, I continued driving straight and a few miles down the road it happened again.
“In 1,000 feet, continue going straight.”
At that point I need to speak to the kind lady inside my GPS (I’m sure she’s in there somewhere) and explain to her that, rest assured, unless she tells me to turn, I’m going to keep driving straight. That’s sort of the whole point of needing GPS, right?
Puzzled, I wondered what it would be like if her commands were applied to other things in my everyday life in addition to driving. Like maybe while I’m eating a sandwich for lunch.
“After three more bites, continue eating.”
I’m on it.
Or maybe while I’m sitting on the couch watching a Steelers game.
“After three more plays, prepare to continue watching the game.”
Can do.
Or perhaps as I write a story for work.
“In three more sentences, continue to write sentences.”
You got it.
On second thought, I don’t think I need this level of guidance in my life, just yet.
