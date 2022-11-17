It’s the last remaining building from a family farm that stood between two small Pennsylvania hamlets, for as long as anyone living could recall. The original farmstead dates back to the early 1890s. It’s a rather small structure as barns go, but it’s a major landmark for the locals.
Grace, a not-very-distant relative of the original owners still owns it. For years she’s maintained the barn more out of a sense of family legacy than anything else. Decades ago, she had the Mail Pouch Tobacco advertisement repainted on the barn’s west side, and she had a new cedar shingle roof put on the building.
Over the last fifty or so years, what started as a small garden at her house developed into much large gardens around the barn. As her gardens grew in size, she quickly ended up with more harvest than she could possible use fresh or preserve for winter use. As a child her Great Uncle, an avid gardener himself, told her that if you waste something from a garden, your harvest the next year will not be as great. Whether that’s really true or not, she’s always gardened and shared by that very admonition.
For several years, she just put the excess from her gardens on a table in front of the barn. Passers-by could take what they wanted. There was no jar or can for donations. Nonetheless, she frequently found money tucked under a squash or neatly folded under the edge of a basket of tomatoes. She put that money toward her gardens for the next year.
When the high school FFA Club volunteered to help, she expanded the gardens. She had work done on the barn. She also had some tables built, so she could offer more to folks who stopped by. As she shared with a friend, “This barn is coming to life again!” When a local church did a remodeling project, the pastor offered her some more tables and shelves. That’s when this little family legacy gardening project took on an entirely new dimension. The produce from the gardens didn’t fill all of the tables and shelves, so she put out some clothes and shoes she no longer wore.
She’d open the doors to the barn around 6 a.m. the day after she put out the clothes and shoes, then she went into town for breakfast. When she returned, she saw two buckets of tomatoes and a sack of apples, that had been left. Two pairs of shoes were gone, and there were several children’s coats added to the clothes shelves. She fashioned a small sign out of some barn planks that may well have been left over from the original construction. The sign read: Take want you need—leave what you can. Her little family legacy project was becoming a growing community service endeavor.
When recently asked about the barn, she described it this way. “You know it kind of like those little book drops that people put out. You can take a book, and you can leave a book. No one buys anything. No one leaves more than the book hutches can hold, but they never seem to be empty. It just kind of manages itself, because of the good people involved.”
On a Thanksgiving morning a few years ago, two of her Great-Great-Granddaughters came to pick her up. They didn’t tell her why, but as they approached the barn it was obvious. Cars and trucks lined both sides of the road, police were directing traffic, the high school band was there, and the mayors of both towns were on hand. Hanging above the barn doors was something under a sheet.
The mayors recognized her commitment to the barn and her communities over the past 50-plus years. They spoke of her unfailing efforts to maintain a family legacy that has graced them all. With five generations of her family on hand, she was asked to pull a rope connected to the sheet covering what was hanging above the doors. When she did, there was a sign, painted on some of the same barn planks she used to make her sign about taking and giving. It read: THE GRACE BARN. As the sheet fell, the high school band played Amazing Grace, and those in attendance sang along. This event was a fitting celebration for a Thanksgiving morning. Those two towns did indeed have something, someone, for which to be thankful—Grace Kegg.
Grace and her barn offer a powerful life lesson. When you have the grace to start something purposeful, something unselfish, something that makes the world just a little better, there’s no telling what it may turn into!
What are you doing to make your world just a little better?
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
