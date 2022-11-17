It’s the last remaining building from a family farm that stood between two small Pennsylvania hamlets, for as long as anyone living could recall. The original farmstead dates back to the early 1890s. It’s a rather small structure as barns go, but it’s a major landmark for the locals.

Grace, a not-very-distant relative of the original owners still owns it. For years she’s maintained the barn more out of a sense of family legacy than anything else. Decades ago, she had the Mail Pouch Tobacco advertisement repainted on the barn’s west side, and she had a new cedar shingle roof put on the building.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.