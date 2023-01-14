Jeff Cook
I am deep in the belly of the beast, seeking a way out. I look up and there is Seward Johnson’s iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln, doffing his stovepipe hat in the direction of the room where he stayed in the Wills House the night before he gave his famous address. The work is titled “Return Visit” and features Abe, accompanied by an imagined sidekick in a cable-knit sweater to represent the modern tourist (some say he is Perry Como, ask your parents or maybe your grandparents, about the Canonsburg Crooner who cut his musical chops in Western Pennsylvania). Perry sports a salmon-colored dress shirt beneath his sweater. He wears a wrist watch, and a wedding ring (Abe does not).
Tentacles of bricks spiral out in every direction, taunting me with their sheer numbers. It looks insurmountable but I am determined.
I begin scanning row upon row, looking for names familiar to me. I know they are there and my efforts are soon rewarded. Lynn and Ellen Rebert, our neighbors, are there. So is long-time friend Wendy Bream Stoner. Her brick is etched with “1989” and stands alone. So are former Gettysburg College professors Wade Hook and Bruce Bugby (Dr. Bugby had a series of jokes about a “screen door on a submarine.”).
Good Samaritan Lodge and the Blue and Gray fittingly have bricks, since they are adjacent to the array. Politicos Terry Punt, Steve Maitland and Tom Ridge are honored. The late Gettysburg mayor, Frank Linn, and famous pizza purveyor Tommy Kranias are memorialized. So is Dick Clark (the guy from “American Bandstand?”).
Our daughter’s friend Mary Teeter is there. So is our son’s pal, Stephan Reyka. Joshua Chamberlain (20th Maine, “fix bayonets”) and his wife share a brick. I would be remiss if I did not mention that Nancy purchased a brick with both of our names on it. It is located where Lincoln would have trod on his way to the cemetery. What an honor.
Near the end of my search, I discover a brick honoring Barack and Michelle Obama near Lincoln’s feet. Very poignant.
After 45 minutes, my feet are freezing and it is getting dark. I emerge from the maze, not victorious but strangely sated. My psyche is intact. I have conquered my great white whale. Captain Ahab wasn’t so lucky.
Jim Hale
A friend very generously gave his piano to my musician son.
Watching the movers as they brought the instrument into the house was amazing.
With just a couple of ramps, it took them only a couple of minutes to move the very heavy piano up the front steps and place it in the living room.
The key was synchronization. One man acted as leader. He thought for a moment about each step in the process and guided the others. They took their places and lifted and turned in unison, making the bulky burden seem light.
“I get the impression you guys have done this before,” I joked.
“We get a lot of chances to practice,” one man said.
Their work was the definition of harmony, with each man’s effort blending perfectly with all the others’ to achieve a common goal.
A lot of politicians need to watch a piano being moved.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My father-in-law John Sanders celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday, and I wanted to share how blessed and thankful I am for him and my mother-in-law, Bonnie.
They are both there if Ben and I ever need anything. They are only a phone call or text message away. There are many times, where we call them on longer drives to check in and hear their voices.
While they have the biggest hearts, they also enjoy having fun by playing games. It’s nice getting to show them my competitive side, especially when I play Dominos.
John lost by many points the last time we played, and I won. In honor of John’s birthday, I wanted to share how grateful I am for my in-laws and how lucky I feel to have them in my life. The chihuahuas, their grand-pups, feel the same way.
Last weekend, we celebrated Christmas with the Sanders side of the family. At the party, I learned a couple different times during bingo games that Uncle Jimmy, John’s brother, also had a birthday yesterday. I told him I wouldn’t forget that he would be turning 68 years old on Friday, Jan. 13. Happy Belated Birthday, Uncle Jimmy!
John Spangler
A week ago on a Friday evening, a room at the local democratic headquarters filled up with people from both parties and some independent folks along as well. They were there to hear the Rev. Dr. Pamela Cooper-White talk about her recent book The Psychology of Christian Nationalism, describing the way Christian symbols are drawn upon to further political power strategies and movements.
Roots are deep in our nation’s history, noting the Klan’s use of crosses, embroidered on their robes and burning in people’s front yards. Historically alert Lutheran Christians are particularly sensitive to the way Adolph Hitler incorporated a Christian cross symbol that became more commonly known as the swastika and mixed religious identity into his nefarious ambitions.
But if we are at all vigilant, we should be aware of the movements afoot in our time. In Europe and elsewhere extremist movements are on the rise. Even our own domestic politics includes posters and flags that have recently portrayed a candidate as a messianic figure, that is, as the Son of God. And our own commonwealth’s 2022 gubernatorial race offered up some textbook case studies in Christian nationalism.
This talk also reminded me of the flags, the huge “Jesus” banners, and the shirts appearing among the January 6, 2021 insurrectionist mob. The frequency of Christian symbolism from photographs and video clips that day are more disturbing than I can describe.
In the end, I find this increase in Christian nationalism to be damaging to Christianity, a faith focused on ultimate things wrongly dragged into petty political power struggles.
My takeaway from Dr. Cooper-White’s presentation is that we have work to do. We have a challenge to educate the public about the insidious methods and erroneous appropriations of Christian symbols and concepts.
And we need to talk more about them, not only in the echo chambers of our social circles, but across the aisles, and inside our Christian congregations. If any local worshipping communities are doing this well, I would like to hear about their efforts.
D.K. Thomas
While scrolling through Facebook this week I came across a photo of an ad for McDonald’s from the mid-1960s, the one with the squat building with the golden arches.
The years slid away at the sight of those arches. I miss seeing arches on the McDonald’s buildings. They were eye catching, unique; they made the fast food restaurant building stand out from those surrounding it.
With those arches reaching skyward, children didn’t need to be able to read to know that was where they wanted to go, even before the advent of the Happy Meal with a toy.
I recalled my first adventure to a McDonald’s. It was in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.
I really do not recall which city, just that I was with my Uncle Art and cousin Dale. When it came to the ins and outs of eating at a McDonald’s, Dale was a pro; I was a piker.
Dale ordered French fries and a Coca-Cola, so I did likewise. She was four years older than me; I thought she was a font of wisdom. Uncle Art asked for his fries without salt. He was on dialysis and couldn’t have salt. My youthful understanding of dialysis was Uncle Art got his blood washed every now and then. I had some pretty vivid ideas on how that was accomplished. I shan’t share them here.
Uncle Art’s fries came with salt on them. He asked for a replacement, but was told they all had salt, that’s how they were made.
Even as a child, I could see the fries came out of the deep fryer and were tossed in salt at McDonald’s. Also, my parents owned a restaurant and I knew how fries were made, and they didn’t toss their orders of fries in salt; salt and pepper were condiments at the tables for people to choose, as well as ketchup and mustard.
I was filled with youthful righteous indignation. Uncle Art wasn’t going to get any French fries, and this was McDonald’s … McDonald’s of all magical places on the planet. How could they deny him salt-free French Fries?
The disappointment of Uncle Art not getting any fries sullied the adventure, sadly. It would be several years before I ate at another McDonald’s, mostly because there wasn’t one here yet, and even when one was built, my parents owned a restaurant and we didn’t frequent the golden arches.
Lupp’s and the Hemlock Inn were other matters – about once a month we ate there on a Wednesday, the day the restaurant was closed each week.
Our restaurant was closed on Wednesdays; Shank’s was closed on Mondays; and Distelfink was closed another day of the week, but for the life of me I can’t recall just now which day.
Each year before opening for the season dad, Mr. Shank and Mr. Sandoe would get together to confirm the days they would be closed to be sure they didn’t double up. After all, someone had to be open so as not to disappoint the local patrons.
They discussed a lot of other things, too, but that’s a story for another day.
