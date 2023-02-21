Many Republican politicians like to extoll the virtues of “running a government like a business.” But we should not want government to be run like a business. There are several reasons why running government like a business is neither appropriate nor effective.
Different goals: The primary goal of a business is to maximize profits, while the goal of government is to serve the public and promote the common good. These goals are not always aligned, and prioritizing profit over public interest can lead to negative outcomes. Different stakeholders: Businesses serve shareholders, while governments serve citizens. A business can prioritize the interest of its shareholders over those of its customers and employees, but government must balance the interests of all its citizens, including those who may not have a voice in the decision-making process. Different accountability: Businesses are accountable to their shareholders, while governments are accountable to the public through the election process and the checks and balances in the political system. Different constraints: Government must operate within the constraints of the law, the Constitution, and various regulations and standards, while businesses have more flexibility when making decisions. Different sources of funding: Businesses generate revenue through the sale of goods and services, while governments must rely on taxes and other forms of public financing. This can create conflicts when it comes to allocate resources.
Herbert Hoover, the 31st President of the United States, had a successful business career as a mining industry executive, but many economists believe his economic policies ultimately deepened the Great Depression. He initially took some steps to address the economic crisis, such as increasing public works spending and encouraging businesses to maintain wages. However, one of Hoover’s most significant strategies was to balance the federal budget, which meant cutting government spending and raising taxes. His reluctance to involve the federal government in direct relief efforts, such as aid to the unemployed, was an important factor in deepening the depression.
Hoover’s approach was in stark contrast to the interventionist polices adopted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who succeeded Hoover in 1933 and launched his New Deal, as well as a number of programs, public works, and financial reforms to alleviate the Great Depression.
The New Deal provided direct financial assistance to millions of unemployed Americans through programs such as the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration. The e Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation helped restore public confidence in the banking system. The Agricultural Adjustment Act stabilized the prices of agricultural commodities and increased the portion of national income going to farmers. The National Labor Relations Board protected workers’ rights to organize and to bargain collectively. The New Deal funded large-scale projects such as the construction of dams, roads, bridges, and public buildings, which provided employment and improved infrastructure. The New Deal established the Social Security program, which provided financial assistance to retired and disabled workers, as well as survivors’ benefits for dependents. Overall, the New Deal helped revive the American economy and improve the standard of living for many Americans during a time of great economic hardship.
President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society initiative in the 1960s produced a series of legislative and administrative programs intended to reduce poverty, improve education, and promote equity. Its most significant accomplishments include the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, meant to eliminate barriers to voting for African-Americans such as literacy tests and poll taxes. Medicare and Medicaid, created in 1965, provided health insurance to the elderly and low-income individuals respectively. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 provided funding for education and to improve educational opportunities for all students, particularly those in low-income families. Perhaps most famously, Johnson launched a War on Poverty, which aimed to reduce poverty through a variety of programs, including the creation of job training and employment programs, and the expansion of food stamp and housing assistance. In response to concerns about environmental pollution, Johnson signed the Clean Air Act of 1963 and the Clean Water Act of 1965, which established national standards for air and water quality and gave the federal government the power to enforce them. Johnson’s Great Society programs had a profound impact on American society and helped reduce poverty, improve education, and promote equality.
The policies of Roosevelt and Johnson demonstrate clearly how only government can deliver services, protect people, and make their lives better. If we want to meet the complex needs of our democracy, government cannot be “run like a business.”
Mark Berg is a community activist and a proud liberal. His e-mail address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
