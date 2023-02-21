Many Republican politicians like to extoll the virtues of “running a government like a business.” But we should not want government to be run like a business. There are several reasons why running government like a business is neither appropriate nor effective.

Different goals: The primary goal of a business is to maximize profits, while the goal of government is to serve the public and promote the common good. These goals are not always aligned, and prioritizing profit over public interest can lead to negative outcomes. Different stakeholders: Businesses serve shareholders, while governments serve citizens. A business can prioritize the interest of its shareholders over those of its customers and employees, but government must balance the interests of all its citizens, including those who may not have a voice in the decision-making process. Different accountability: Businesses are accountable to their shareholders, while governments are accountable to the public through the election process and the checks and balances in the political system. Different constraints: Government must operate within the constraints of the law, the Constitution, and various regulations and standards, while businesses have more flexibility when making decisions. Different sources of funding: Businesses generate revenue through the sale of goods and services, while governments must rely on taxes and other forms of public financing. This can create conflicts when it comes to allocate resources.

Mark Berg is a community activist and a proud liberal. His e-mail address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

