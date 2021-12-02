Editor’s note:This is one excerpt from Adams County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel”s TGIF Newsletter, distributed today. His TGIF newsletter is normally published every other Friday.
There was tremendous angst in the Adams County community, when after 14 years of allowing and participating in the SGT MAC Wreath Project, the National Park Service administration deemed that having a short ceremony in the National Cemetery prior to the laying of wreaths was against regulations. Despite community outrage and appeals, until last week the SGT MAC Wreath Project was not going to happen. I am happy to report that appeals to the Department of the Interior were finally heard – and the Department of the Interior made the correct and sensible decision — reversing the NPS troubling decision. I admit, I may be slightly prejudice on this matter, since Eric was in our Scout Troop and was an Eagle Scout with my son Shaun, and like many others, I have supported this effort almost since its inception. This project not only honors Eric, and all our Veterans, but educates and brings our community together for a common cause in doing so.
