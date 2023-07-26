Five days into the new fiscal year, the House passed a $45.55 billion budget by a vote of 117-86. I was among the 86 “no” votes, refusing to support a budget that does not align with the values and priorities of the 169th District.
Despite the General Appropriations bill being passed by both the Senate and the House, the budget process is far from finished. Negotiations between Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republicans in the General Assembly fell apart after he vowed to veto his own budget priority and campaign promise, Lifeline Scholarships. Additionally, other budget-related bills, including funding for state-related universities, and code bills, which direct the spending of appropriations, still need to be passed. Also in the mix, is a dispute over higher education funding and transparency.
Lifeline Scholarships would be a tool to help students trapped in the lowest performing 15% of schools in the Commonwealth. The policy has broad bipartisan support, and it’s one of the initiatives the governor campaigned on. This portion of the budget represented only 0.2% of the entire proposal, yet House Democrats drew the line on spending there, throwing the budget for the entire state into a lurch.
Also a part of completing the 2023-24 budget, is allocating the funding for state-related universities. These institutions include Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University, and Lincoln University. While funding for Penn Vet and Lincoln has already been approved, the other state-related university funding has yet to be decided.
House Republicans are standing in support of the students who attend these universities and their families by pushing back and demanding tuition freezes and increased transparency.
In budget hearings earlier this year, leaders of Penn State University, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh all pledged to raise tuition, even if they received a proposed 7% increase in state funding compared to last year.
Tuition rates have gone through the roof. If funding from the state is not going to help make college more affordable for the students who choose to attend these universities, it may be time to change the way we fund higher education, directing it to students and families rather than institutions. We need to hold these universities accountable by requiring greater transparency and obtaining commitments from university leaders to freeze tuition rates.
To address the issue of transparency among state-related universities, I introduced House Bill 1556 with my colleague, Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette). Currently, universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, community colleges and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency fall under the Right-to-Know Law. The state-related universities – University of Pittsburgh, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln – are exempt from certain provisions of the law, even though they receive annual appropriations from the state.
Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent by these universities, plain and simple. Other educational institutions funded by the Commonwealth are subject to the law already. This is a matter of fairness among the institutions and accountability to our citizens. By increasing transparency for our state-related universities, we can confirm public funds are benefiting students, not getting lost in the administrative system.
These issues: supporting Lifeline Scholarships, advocating for students by demanding tuition freezes, and paving the way for increased transparency, all come back to the core value that we support a student-first, family-focused education system. The governor sided with House Democrats, strayed from negotiations made in good faith and broke promises that neglect the values of the people he works for.
In Shapiro’s budget address back in March, he touted bipartisanship and working together for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians, yet he betrayed their trust when he broke his campaign promise and put the state budget in limbo. I have no doubt he will have to work hard to regain the support of not only the Republicans he works with, but with the people of Pennsylvania.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
