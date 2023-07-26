Five days into the new fiscal year, the House passed a $45.55 billion budget by a vote of 117-86. I was among the 86 “no” votes, refusing to support a budget that does not align with the values and priorities of the 169th District.

Despite the General Appropriations bill being passed by both the Senate and the House, the budget process is far from finished. Negotiations between Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republicans in the General Assembly fell apart after he vowed to veto his own budget priority and campaign promise, Lifeline Scholarships. Additionally, other budget-related bills, including funding for state-related universities, and code bills, which direct the spending of appropriations, still need to be passed. Also in the mix, is a dispute over higher education funding and transparency.

State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.

