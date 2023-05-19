Ludicrous? Yes, our nation’s bureaucrats, under the premise that a small daily serving of milk served in schools is creating childhood obesity, are teeing up to remove flavored milk as an option in school cafeterias.

All milk, flavored or not, is a proven powerhouse for our children’s minds, bodies and growth, especially for healthy development. In fact, milk and chocolate milk contain 13 essential and robust nutrients and vitamins making it an excellent beverage choice. Plus, chocolate milk is popular among athletes of all ages as the top refuel beverage after exercising. Study after study has shown that chocolate milk is the winner and BEST drink that’s chalked full of nutrition and hydration benefits.

Dave Smith is the executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

