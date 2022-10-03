Do not lose track of time!
I worry that I will lose total track of this month of October. If I do succumb to wandering-mind syndrome, missing out on the best month in my favorite time of the year would be far from the worst casualty of my brain cramp.
Failing to vote would be!
Recently, I heard a quote that perfectly and simply sums up how critical your vote is this year.
“In this election you have to vote for the person who actually believes in democracy!”
Usually I am attentive to elections. Well, in fairness, I pay closer attention to the years in which we decide on a president. Oh, I do make certain that I vote in off-year elections – the ones without a president on the ballot. Yet, somehow, this year, I keep losing focus.
So, I am preaching to myself and thought it wouldn’t hurt to share with you.
The upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, has candidates for a senate seat, for representatives and for governor on the ballot. It is without a presidential candidate. Obviously, that makes it easy to overlook.
That can be a pitfall for those of us who aren’t totally tuned into the political scene.
We cannot afford to miss voting this November! This election will set the stage for the election of 2024 when we will need to vote for a president.
So, if you are like me, you need to act right now!
First, make certain you are registered to vote!
Registration must be completed no later than Monday, Oct. 24.
You can either register in person, or mail in your registration, or register online. Whichever method you choose, remember Oct. 24 is the deadline. So, don’t let this month slip away. If you are not certain if you are registered, call Adams County Courthouse at 717-337-9832. They are very helpful and can check their records and let you know how to proceed.
Once you are registered, then:
Request your mail-in ballot with a mail ballot application.
Fill out the application completely.
Submit the request to your local election office.
When your ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete it and return it.
You should receive your ballot no later than Nov. 1.
If, by Nov. 1 you have not received your mail-in ballot, then you might consider panicking. Of course, the option of voting in person is still available!
Either way, you must return your ballot – whether by mail or in person – by Nov. 8, (Election Day) by 8 p.m.
Although I find mail-in voting more convenient, I actually miss getting out to the polls and chatting with the other voters – often about the weather. Remarkably, more often than not, general election days are rainy – or at least that’s my memory over the years. Also, I especially enjoy talking with the volunteer poll workers. They work exceedingly hard and yet always manage to be so cordial and accommodating – even cheerful.
This off-year election seems more critical than past off-year elections. Some of the candidates on the Pennsylvania ballot appear to be more interested in advancing themselves and acquiring an abundance of power than in working for the citizens of our state.
Dr. Mehmet Oz is the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat – replacing Pat Toomey-R., who is retiring after two terms. Dr. Oz appears to reside more frequently in New Jersey than in Pennsylvania. Doesn’t it seem – if he is to best serve us, the voters – as though he should live in the same region as his constituents? Beyond his distance, Dr. Oz, of TV fame, seems intensely focused on being the star of the political stage! Talk about self promotion!
Douglas Vincent Mastriano, a Republican, is running to be governor. Perhaps, Mr. Mastriano should answer questions about where he was and what he was doing during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Also, his views on protecting women’s rights are questionable. He appears to be exceedingly restrictive. He wants to ban all abortions and, in fact, stated in 2019 that women who had abortions 10 weeks and after should be prosecuted. (Note: Now, he is backpedaling, saying that, “My views are kind of irrelevant because I cannot rule by fiat or edict or executive order on the issue of life,” Mastriano told the conservative network Real America’s Voice in an interview he posted to his Twitter page on Monday (Sept. 26) saying that: “It’s up to the people of Pennsylvania. So if Pennsylvanians want exceptions, if they want to limit the number of weeks, it’s going to have to come from your legislative body and then to my desk.”
Seriously? So, what happens if Mastriano has an epiphany and decides it’s time for him to make final decisions for us females regarding reproductive healthcare?
Personally, having suffered medical issues during a particularly disastrous pregnancy, I have strong feelings about the need for intense protection of access to total reproductive medical care!
It is difficult for me to see this medical issue as one for politicians to be involved in. I cannot imagine my spouse and myself being confronted by government officials quizzing us about the circumstances of our loss at a moment when – although, I finally felt healthier than I had been in months – we were feeling shattered. My second pregnancy ended in excruciating labor when, unexpectedly to us, at seven months, the fetus that I birthed was born dead.
The poor thing was so underdeveloped and so deformed that the doctors could not determine its gender. In fact, I got the feeling that the medical experts wondered if what I gave birth to was even human.
So, naturally, I feel strongly about ensuring that females have access to reproductive healthcare, which is a medical issue – not a political issue!
Plus, having 10 grandkids – seven of them granddaughters – only makes me feel more committed to that inalienable right. What if one of those g-kids inherits my problems?
Sorry, I went on a rant.
Back to Douglas Vincent Mastriano who wishes to be our governor. Also, Mastriano has indicated that he is not a supporter of the separation of church and state. He labeled the separation “a myth.”
“A myth?” I am flabbergasted!?
Please, please, whatever you do, do not lose track of time.
To determine which candidates you think will serve you and your family’s needs best and benefit our state the most, check out the candidates – listed below – who are on the November ballot.
I recommend starting with John Fetterman who currently serves as our state’s lieutenant governor. He is the Democrat running against Dr. Oz to represent us in the U.S. Senate.
Fetterman suffered a stroke in May of this year. Even so, he has persevered and he appears to be managing his health issues well.
Josh Shapiro, our state’s attorney general, is the Democrat, running against Mastriano for governor.
Below is the website for WHYY, an NPR radio station out of Philadelphia. The site should help you get started researching more information about all of the candidates who are on the Nov. 8, general election ballot.
For lists of all candidates contending for other positions, visit WHYY’s website. https://whyy.org/articles/pa-election-2022-guide-to-vetting-candidates-for-u-s-senate-governor/.
I recommend that you start by researching the following:
Governor: Josh Shapiro (D), Doug Mastriano (R), Christina Digiulio (G), Joe Soloski (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania),; Matt Hackenburg (L),
U.S. Senate: John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R), Richard Weiss (G),; Daniel Wassmer (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), Erik Gerhardt (L),
At least two people are running write-in campaigns for the U.S. Senate: Ron Johnson of the Constitution Party and Independent. Everett Stern.
We need to scrutinize this election!
We must vote!
It is as Wyoming’s Republican Congressperson Liz Chaney so aptly stated,
“In this election you have to vote for the person who actually believes in democracy!”
Chaney puts substance to her words. She lost her spot on Wyoming’s general election ballot, by knowingly, putting her country above party and above herself.
It is imperative that we do our research!
It is imperative that we VOTE!
