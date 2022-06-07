2022
Jan. 4, Auburn High School, Rockford, Illinois; May 24, Robb Elementary School Uvalde, Texas: Feb. 9, McKinley High School, Buffalo, New York; Feb. 8, Catonsville High School, Baltimore, Maryland; Feb. 4, Wenonah High School, Birmingham, Alabama; Feb. 1, South Education Center; Richfield, Minnesota; Feb. 1, Rufus King High School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Jan. 29, Beloit Memorial High School; Jan. 21, Col. Zadok Magruder High School, Rockville, Maryland; Jan. 19, Oliver Citywide Academy, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Jan. 19, Seminole High School; Sanford, Florida
2021
Sept. 8, Ewing Marion Kauffman School, Kansas City, Missouri; Dec. 6, Wilmington Park Elementary School, Wilmington, California; Nov. 30, Humboldt High School, Humboldt, Tennessee; Nov. 30, Oxford High School, Oxford Township, Michigan; Nov. 29, Cesar Chavez High School, Phoenix, Arizona; Nov. 26, Westmont High School, Campbell, California; Nov. 19, Hinkley High School, Aurora, Colorado; Oct. 17, Grambling State University, Grambling, Louisiana; Oct. 13, Grambling State University, Grambling, Louisiana; Oct. 12, Wendell Phillips Academy High School, Chicago, Illinois; Oct. 6, Mansfield Timberview High School, Arlington, Texas; Oct. 1, YES Prep Southwest, Houston, Texas; Sept. 30, Cummings Elementary School, Memphis, Tennessee; Sept. 24, Fairfield High Preparatory School, Fairfield, Alabama; Sept. 21, Wichita East High School, Wichita, Kansas; Sept. 20, Heritage High School, Newport News, Virginia; Sept. 4, Towson University, Towson, Maryland; Sept. 1, Tabor High School, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Aug. 27, New Hanover High School, Wilmington, North Carolina; Aug. 27, Academy Park High School, Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania; Aug. 27, Freedom High School, Woodbridge. Virginia; Aug. 18, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Aug. 13, Washington Middle School, Albuquerque, New Mexico; May 8, Rigby High School, Rigby, Idaho; April 26, Plymouth Middle School, Plymouth, Minnesota; April 12, Austin-East High School, Knoxville, Tennessee; March 1, Watson Chapel Junior High School; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Feb. 28, Washington Carver High School, New Orleans, Louisiana
2020
Dec. 17, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama; Sept. 19, Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School, San Francisco, California; Sept. 16, Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois; Sept. 16, Sonora High School , Sonora, California; July 29, Collinsville High School, Collinsville, Illinois; March 5, Atascocita High School, Humble, Texas; March 1, a school van, Shenango Township, Pennsylvania; Feb. 3, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Commerce, Texas; Jan. 31, Deer Valley High School, Antioch, California; Jan. 14, North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus, Fort Worth, Texas; Jan. 14; Bellaire High School, Bellaire, Texas; Jan. 11, South Oak Cliff and Kimball High Schools
2019
Dec. 2, Waukesha South High School, Waukesha, Wisconsin; Nov. 15, Pleasantville High School, Pleasantville, New Jersey; Nov. 14, Saugus High School, Santa Clara, California; Nov. 11, Reginald F. Lewis High School, Baltimore, Maryland; Nov. 5, Hazleton Area High School,, Hazleton, Pennsylvania; Oct. 2, Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa, California; Oct. 13, Sept. 27, De Anza High and Pinole Valley High Schools, Richmond, California; Sept. 20, Imhotep Institute Charter and Mastery Gratz High Schools, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Sept. 13, high school stadium, Newport News, Virginia; Sept. 6, Jeannette High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Aug. 31, Alabama High School, Mobile, Alabama; Aug. 30, Central Catholic High School, Toledo, Ohio; July 19, Jeannette High School, San Diego, California; July 2, 2019, Anchorage, Alaska; June 21, Jeannette High School, Flint, Michigan; May 17, Raines High School, May 8, Jeannette High School, Chicago, Illinois; May 7, Stem School Highlands Ranch, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; May 4, Lane Community College, Eugene, Oregon; April 30, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina; April 25, Jeannette High School, Stone Mountain, Georgia; April 1, Prescott High School, Prescott, Arkansas; March27, Holmes County Elementary School, Feb. 26, Robert E. Lee High School, Montgomery, Alabama; Feb. 1, Cleveland High School, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Feb. 12, Central Academy of Excellence, Kansas City, Missouri; Feb. 11, Seaside High School, Seaside, California; Feb. 8, Frederick Douglas High School; Baltimore, Maryland; Jan. 31, Atascocita High School. Humble, Texas; Jan. 31, Manassas High School, Memphis, Tennessee; Jan. 30, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Texas; Jan. 25, Davidson High School, Mobile, Alabama; Jan. 7, Central Elementary School, Belmont, California; Jan. 3, Mississippi University for Women, Columbus, Mississippi
2018
Dec. 13, Dennis Intermediate School, Richmond, Indiana; Oct. 29, David W. Butler High School, Matthews, North Carolina; Sept. 11, Canyon Springs High School, North Las Vegas Nevada; Sept. 10, Fairley High School, Memphis, Tennessee; Sept. 5, Central High School; Providence, Rhode Island; Aug. 17, Palm Beach Central High School; Wellington, Florida; Aug. 4. Edgewood High School; Edgewood, Maryland; May 25, Noblesville West Middle School, Noblesville, Indiana; May 18, Santa Fe High School, Santa Ge, Texas; May 15, Dixon High School, Dixon, Illinois; May 11, Highland High School, Palmdale, California; April 20, Forest High School, Ocala, Florida; March 20, Great Mills High School, Great Mills, Maryland; March 7, Huffman High School, Birmingham, Alabama; Feb. 14, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, 17 victims
Not nearly enough space to go back to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting Dec. 4, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, where a killer murdered 26 people, including 20 children between 6 and 7 years old, and six adult staff members.
