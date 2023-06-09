What gets you up in the morning? Back pain, according to my sister.
I don’t want to hear about her back pain. I don’t want to hear about your back pain.
I don’t want to hear about anyone’s medical issues, unless they involve the pancreas, in which case I doubly don’t want to hear about them.
It’s almost like people want to compete to see who suffers the most.
It reminds me of an old television show, “Strike It Rich,” where people told stories about how much their lives sucked while Warren Hull cheered them on.
It was sponsored by Colgate, if that tells you anything. Imagine telling a whole sob story about how terrible things were, only to be rewarded with a tube of toothpaste.
After all that, did Colgate really think people would smile?
I did not wear a toothy grin when I confronted my sister at the end of one of her monologues. “I don’t have the energy to listen to this,” I told her. “I only slept six hours last night.”
“Oh yeah?” she said. “I slept four. Want to guess why?”
It’s like she’s practicing for a TED Talk. If I could bring myself to it, I’d punch her. But knowing her, it’d give her something else to rattle on about.
According to a 2019 study by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 20.4% of adults have chronic pain.
Since 20.4% of adults do not read my column, I can only assume their pain was not caused by throwing their electronic device of choice out the window in response to a bad joke. Unless they wrenched their elbows doing so.
But it is theoretically possible that someone who was hit by a falling computer has me to blame for it. To these people, if they exist, I sincerely apologize.
I hope they remember that laughter is the best medicine, and also that it is illegal to take revenge by coming after their friendly neighborhood humor columnist with sharp pointy objects.
There are many wonderful things in life to discuss. Good books. Foods you have tried and loved. Or the way that mist rises off a body of water, to name a few.
I’m just kicking across a hint, as it were.
Not physically, of course, because I’d be sued. Then the judge would send me to a retirement home to listen to seniors discuss their adventures with dental implants.
It’s being so cheerful that keeps me going. Even though I have been saddled with a complaining sister, I bear it with a positive attitude.
Usually a short stroll about my neighborhood is sufficient to keep me calm. It’s when the flora and fauna begin to complain that I start to fray around the edges.
The geese outside won’t shut up when they’re being chased by members of the municipal water authority, even if it’s 4 a.m.
The municipal water authority won’t shut up about the geese.
And when both of them wake up my dog, he won’t shut up about me feeding him.
“Watson,” I tell him. “Go eat a goose. Go eat a member of the municipal water authority, for all I care. Just please, please, keep it down.”
But of course he doesn’t, so he gets breakfast. The geese get settled. I get sleep deprived.
Throughout my trials, I have come up with several methods to deal with grousers and grumblers.
One involves moving to Aruba. But I can’t afford this.
Another involves getting some nice earplugs. But even these might not protect you from a pre-retiree determined to tell you about the decreasing quality of their socks.
The most desperate method involves drawing a round target on a hard surface, like a brick wall, and then trying to score a bullseye with your forehead.
Before doing this, I advise consulting with your primary care physician. I say this because if you start trusting my advice, you ought to get your head examined. Mind you, this should be before you hit the wall.
I’ll let all you complainers off the hook soon. Just let me tell you about this nagging soreness I’ve been feeling…
