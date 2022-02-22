Apparently school boards don’t represent the community they purport to serve. At least, that’s the impression given by an individual named Richard Robinson, who serves on the York (Pa.) Suburban School Board. In a January op-ed article in the York Dispatch aimed at school parents, he offered the following observation: “With all due respect, no, I don’t work for you.” His sentiment may be understandable; after all, school board members across the country are taking a ton of flak from parents irate at what they see as a betrayal by their local school boards for not protecting their children from such things as Critical Race Theory; wildly inappropriate sexual reading material, classroom exercises, etc.; Project 1619 claims; mask mandates; COVID lockdowns; and other intrusions into what they (parents) see as their areas of parental authority.
With his op-ed piece, Mr. Robinson introduces a whole new avenue of legitimate discussion, including, but by no means limited to, whether as a sitting school board member he actually does not represent parents, or even students, but the state. (And there’s precious little clarifying information on the internet.) Let’s face it, school boards have been around for so long that many of us may have forgotten their actual raison d’etre. Unfortunately, Mr. Robinson doesn’t get around to telling us in his op-ed whom he actually does work for, and the legal ramifications stemming from that scenario. Does he, in fact, work for the State Department of Education? As an elected employee of the department? Is this so for school boards all across the commonwealth? That would not merely be nice to know, but essential for all parents, students, business owners, the taxpaying public, etc.
Of more than passing interest in this discussion is the fact that the Constitution is silent on school boards, indeed, on education altogether. That’s because education had historically been viewed as a family, not a government, responsibility. Until Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto (1848). Almost immediately thereafter, the idea of compulsory education, and attendance, and all that entails took root in America. It was called “free,” because parents did not receive a direct invoice from the state, but has never been truly free. And it’s been so successfully sold that way that, even today, when we know (thanks to Milt Friedman) that “there’s no such thing as a free lunch,” much of the public actually believes that their children’s education costs don’t really exist, and that their education is actually “free.” But, we who understand that there really is no such a thing as a “free” lunch recognize the con for what it is.
Back to the framers. When they were putting the Constitution together, aside from tutors for the wealthy, there was no consideration of replacing parents as their children’s primary teachers. And it stayed that way, as mentioned earlier, until Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Then, in 1895, John Dewey, a self-proclaimed adherent of Marx and Socialism, made it his mission to transform American education away from a focus on self-reliance and advancement in the sciences (a focus which helped generations of American schoolchildren make this country among the best-educated, advanced, and successful in history) to a focus on the German model, which stressed conformity and subservience on the part of student bodies. What Dewey started, the “educrat” class has pursued, until we now rank at the bottom of the annual National Assessment of Educational Progress’ “Report Card” among all developed nations.
Yes, we can do better, and did for many, many years. And can again. Maybe it’s time to “re-imagine” (to use a “Progressive” term) what school is actually for, set better goals, actually involve and serve students, then parents, instead of unions and boards first, and actually prepare those students for their futures. It’s sad, but true: the typical American school system, in 13 years of “formal education,” provides exactly zero usable skills or capabilities for its “graduates.” Yes, we can do better.
Many may ask “But what can I do? I have no other option but the public school system. Besides, it’s free; how can I afford anything else?” The truth is, there are many options, and public school isn’t “free.” Truth: Nothing except love is free. The reality boils down to affordability. Which is another way of saying “What am I willing to spend/sacrifice in order to provide my child the kind of education/preparation he or she needs to compete and succeed in the world?” Put differently, “What am I willing to do to spare my child from state indoctrination in a state school to ideologies I believe are wrong or contrary to my principles?” Amazingly, the cost differential can be surprisingly low. But you’ll never know until you ask.
One option is, of course, school choice, with tuition funding following the student. It makes obvious sense, but the teachers unions would rather go out of business before they bought into such a common-sense concept. Another option is the so-called “private” schools, which are far from “private.” Another option (although not for everyone is home-schooling. And yet another option is the increasingly popular hybrid homeschool-like academy. None of them are free, but by asking and shopping it’s very possible to identify a viable option that not only meets your child’s academic needs but also does not bust your budget. Yes, it involves effort, but isn’t your child worth it?
