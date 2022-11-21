Benjamin Franklin’s role as America’s “first physicist” is not well known, and merits some discussion, because his work as a scientist was integral to how he approached the problems of government and became the model from which modern scientific culture developed.
Less well known than Franklin’s kite-flying experiment, in which he discovered that atmospheric lightning is an electric current flow, are his many laboratory experiments on the nature of electric charges, in which he made the important discovery that there are both “positive” and ‘’negative” electric charges that behave in opposite ways. He also discovered the Law of Conservation of Charge. These discoveries, published in London in 1769 and widely distributed in Europe and the Americas, established his reputation and fame as a scientist well before he made his first diplomatic mission to France. In this mission, Franklin clearly traded on his scientific reputation to secure French financing and military help, assistance that was instrumental in securing an American victory in the Revolution.
More importantly, the linkage Franklin established between science and democracy has survived to this day. The scientific enterprise depends for its strength and vitality on a democratic culture that not only tolerates, but actively promotes open debate and discussion and a consideration of dissenting opinion. In turn, the strength and vitality of democratic government depend on the very same things. This synergism has served America well for more than 200 years, so that, today, it is science and technology that are the main drivers of economic growth and prosperity.
It is this linkage between democracy and the well-being of all that motivates Gettysburg Democracy for America (DFA). We are an advocacy organization, bringing together people to promote and advance the expansion and strengthening of a healthy and robust democratic government in America that includes everyone.
Accordingly, one focus is on promoting voting rights. This includes supporting and advocating for state and federal election laws to make it easier for people to vote, like easier availability of mail ballots, expansion of early voting, more voting and drop box locations, and especially removing barriers to minority registration and participation. Likewise, we oppose all voter suppression laws, like restricting the availability of mail ballots, or unreasonable voter registration requirements. We also oppose gerrymandering, in which district lines are drawn in such a way as to unfairly advantage one party over another. We support taking redistricting out of the hands of legislators and into the hands of a non-partisan or bi-partisan commission of citizens.
Our focus on voting rights was elevated to our top priority in the wake of former President Trump’s Big Lie that he won the 2020 election and the insurrection that this lie instigated. Many Republicans across the country who ran for various offices this year, including right here in Pennsylvania and in Adams County, embraced this Big Lie and were clear threats to democracy. This month’s election is over, but our efforts will continue because the threat is still there.
In addition to our focus on voting rights, we also are organized into Task Forces that research and advocate for policies in particular issue areas. Our two principal Task Forces are Health Care and Education.
In the Health Care Task Force, our focus is on moving the state and the country toward acceptance of universal single-payer health care for all. In this regard, we promote policies and legislation that lower drug prices, get more people covered by affordable and available health insurance, and protect and expand Medicare and Medicaid. We also support more funding for public health to be able to deal more effectively with the growing threat from deadly pandemics.
In the Education Task Force, our focus is on support for and advocacy of public education. We generally oppose the shifting of public tax money to private and religious schools and charter schools; oppose book banning; and oppose political interference in curriculum development. The latter is often mistakenly taken to mean we oppose parent participation in their children’s education. What we are opposed to is letting a vocal minority of parents dictate what teachers can and cannot teach.
In addition, many individual DFA members are key resources for all kinds of other issues, including environment and climate change, racial justice, criminal justice reform, energy policy, and government accountability.
Many of the issues we take on are addressing complex threats that affect the whole world, like climate change, environmental damage, and public health threats. We must cooperate and interact with the rest of the world in finding ways to counter these existential threats. So, finally I return to Ben Franklin and his recognition that science is fundamentally an international enterprise. Franklin’s scientific work laid the foundation for the laws of electromagnetism that were to follow in the next century, and which came about only because scientists from several different countries were able to freely communicate with each other.
Jeff Colvin is a research physicist and resident of Gettysburg. He is co-chair of Gettysburg DFA and chair of its Government Accountability Task Force.
