Benjamin Franklin’s role as America’s “first physicist” is not well known, and merits some discussion, because his work as a scientist was integral to how he approached the problems of government and became the model from which modern scientific culture developed.

Less well known than Franklin’s kite-flying experiment, in which he discovered that atmospheric lightning is an electric current flow, are his many laboratory experiments on the nature of electric charges, in which he made the important discovery that there are both “positive” and ‘’negative” electric charges that behave in opposite ways. He also discovered the Law of Conservation of Charge. These discoveries, published in London in 1769 and widely distributed in Europe and the Americas, established his reputation and fame as a scientist well before he made his first diplomatic mission to France. In this mission, Franklin clearly traded on his scientific reputation to secure French financing and military help, assistance that was instrumental in securing an American victory in the Revolution.

Jeff Colvin is a research physicist and resident of Gettysburg. He is co-chair of Gettysburg DFA and chair of its Government Accountability Task Force.

