According to an article I read some time ago, animal rescuers in Texas said a suspected coyote named Toast would become available for adoption after a DNA test confirmed Toast is 100% dog.
Apart from the hilarity of naming a suspected coyote Toast (as in, pet me and you’re toast?) it made me reflect on my own furry pal.
While writing the above sentence, I cast a loving eye on the patch of carpet near my couch where my dog usually snoozes.
Then I had to cast my eye a little further since Watson had moved about six feet to the left.
Watson is 100% a golden retriever. This makes him, by definition, a water dog.
In his case, this definition is so loose that it could be tightened with an industrial wrench.
“Look, Watson,” I’ll say while I’m walking him. “Look at this gorgeous stream. Look at this lovely lake. Look at the neighbors’ basement; it’s flooded again.”
Then I’ll turn around and see that I’m holding an empty leash because he’s hightailed it back home.
Watson is terrified of clean water. The only water he’s willing to wade in is the filthiest, rankest puddles.
You know the kind. The sort that have toxic fumes wafting above them and alien organisms shifting about just beneath the surface.
He’ll plunge right into those. It is with great difficulty and a forklift that I am able to get him into a bathtub afterward.
He’s bred to be friendly, not brainy. If robbers invaded my home, he’d lead them straight to the silver for a game of fetch.
He’s not exactly a Lassie, if you catch my drift.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but I have witnessed him attempt to enter a grandfather clock because the front of it looked vaguely like a door.
On sunny days, a door is a door to Watson. But the moment rain begins to fall, any rectangular shape with a frame becomes a portal worth stepping through.
A year or two back he learned he could get my attention by whapping things with his paws. Now I have to keep a constant eye on him in bad weather.
Otherwise, he’ll try to enter our cabinet (whap!) or our kitchen pantry (whap!) or the mirror in our hallway. (Whap! CRASH!)
When he was a puppy, I thought he might enjoy going out on a motor boat. But I couldn’t even get him past the dock.
It’s just as well. If he were on a boat, he would probably hit the steering mechanism, and I’d be too much of a coward to correct it. The last time I went out on the water, it was on something with oars.
The moment I see a wheel, or instruments, or an engine, I lose all presence of mind. Not that I had much to begin with.
“He turned the wheel around once, which means it’s back where it started. I’m safe,” I’d say to myself as the boat veered to starboard.
For the non-sailors among us, starboard means “the wrong direction.”
After some time on this hypothetical boat, I might remember that there exists an instrument that is capable of telling me exactly where I’m going.
It is a tool which is so powerful that it can guide me, via invisible signals, toward my destination: a compass.
Unfortunately, I wouldn’t have brought one. No compass I’ve seen ever pointed north to begin with, anyway.
So in the case that I ever found myself in deep trouble on a boat, I’d probably settle on the time-honored tradition of yelling my head off.
This would get me a lot of strange looks, because I’d have forgotten to untie it from the dock in the first place.
All in all, I’d make a terrible sailor, so it’s a good thing my dog’s dislikes keep me away from the water and safe at home.
I hope Toast gets a home, too. Come to think of it, I ought to give my own pup a hug.
Just as soon as I get him out of the grandfather clock.
