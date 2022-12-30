In the Bible (some may remember the Bible: it contains the recorded history, and much of the collected wisdom, of the Jewish people and early Christians), when the Jews were slave to the Egyptians, there was a Jew named Joseph who became an advisor to Egypt’s ruler, the Pharoah. The Pharoah had 2 dreams, one about cattle, the other about corn, and asked Joseph to interpret them for him. Joseph explained that the cows (of which there were 7 fat and healthy ones and 7 sick and unhealthy ones) represented in essence the Pharoah’s economy, i.e., there would be 7 healthy and prosperous years to come, to be followed by 7 very lean and difficult years. The same held true vis-a-vis the corn: there would be 7 healthy and prosperous years of plenty, then 7 years of extreme want for the Pharoah’s people. It simply made sense, then, to save and store current excesses against the prospect of lean and difficult times. (It not only made sense then, but still does today.)

How does this Bible story connect to the Constitution? Here’s how: Despite all our vaunted improvements in agriculture, technology, weather predicting, etc., every farmer — and most normal, intelligent people – understand we can’t – and can never – guarantee that what we want to happen will. Without proper husbanding, even good times won’t last forever. And, once upon a time, even the federal government, our intelligentsia, and our supposed “betters” grasped this reality and behaved appropriately.

 

