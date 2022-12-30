In the Bible (some may remember the Bible: it contains the recorded history, and much of the collected wisdom, of the Jewish people and early Christians), when the Jews were slave to the Egyptians, there was a Jew named Joseph who became an advisor to Egypt’s ruler, the Pharoah. The Pharoah had 2 dreams, one about cattle, the other about corn, and asked Joseph to interpret them for him. Joseph explained that the cows (of which there were 7 fat and healthy ones and 7 sick and unhealthy ones) represented in essence the Pharoah’s economy, i.e., there would be 7 healthy and prosperous years to come, to be followed by 7 very lean and difficult years. The same held true vis-a-vis the corn: there would be 7 healthy and prosperous years of plenty, then 7 years of extreme want for the Pharoah’s people. It simply made sense, then, to save and store current excesses against the prospect of lean and difficult times. (It not only made sense then, but still does today.)
How does this Bible story connect to the Constitution? Here’s how: Despite all our vaunted improvements in agriculture, technology, weather predicting, etc., every farmer — and most normal, intelligent people – understand we can’t – and can never – guarantee that what we want to happen will. Without proper husbanding, even good times won’t last forever. And, once upon a time, even the federal government, our intelligentsia, and our supposed “betters” grasped this reality and behaved appropriately.
No more. Now, we – the aforementioned government, the “smartest people in the room,” the intelligentsia, and our “betters” – actually believe everything’s great, and will stay that way forever, regardless how they ignore common sense. How else explain the recent passage of the current Omnibus tax-and spend appropriations bill? Can they really believe that Modern Monetary Theory is valid? You know, the one which holds that, if we don’t have enough money to finance something, just print more. Try that in the real world!
But that’s Congress’ way, isn’t it? It’s how Congress shirked its fiscal and fiduciary responsibility during the Revolutionary War, and how it’s doing so today. By killing the proverbial golden goose, they’re killing our once-great and -prosperous nation.
Interesting thing about greed and its twin, corruption. All that halt and contain them are morals and integrity – two personal attributes which are sorely lacking in too many of today’s agglomeration of politicians. And, yes, both major political parties are so much into destroying the other that they’re destroying the entire country, whether intentionally or via “collateral damage.” John Adams put it well when he said, “Our Constitution is designed only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for any other.” By “moral,” of course, he meant honest and ethical. And by “religious,” he agreed with George Washington in hewing to the Judeo-Christian moral code, and living within God’s precepts. One other voice needs mention: Thomas Paine, he of “The Crisis,” reminds us that “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one.”
As we observe this holiday season celebrating the birth of who Christians everywhere accept as their Lord and Savior, this might be a good time for each of us to commit (or re-commit) to the sentiments and mindsets of the Founders and Framers, and to so many of our fellow citizens who have found themselves cowed into silence and submission regarding both our rights and our responsibilities as free Americans. Know your rights under the Constitution; assert them when and as necessary; establish regular contact with your Representatives and Senators; remind them that they, in fact, public servants, and serve at YOUR pleasure; hold them accountable for the decisions they make (allegedly) on YOUR behalf, demand honesty and integrity, not yet more sleaze and corruption from every member of Congress; and absolutely bring God back into Civics. When we all do this, we’ll have moved far toward our Founders’ and Framers’ dream.
It all involves standing up for what we believe, and what we know is good and true – for our next generation, if not also for our own.
We know we CAN – the real question is, will we? Merry Christmas, all.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a Conservative Thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.