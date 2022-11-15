As the 2022 midterm election approached, pollsters and pundits settled on the idea that a “red wave” was going to sweep the Republicans into power in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. “The bottom is dropping out of the 2022 election for Democrats” said CCN’s Chris Cillizza. “The Republican wave is building fast.” “Democrats fear midterm drubbing as party leaders rush to defend blue seats” was a headline in The Washington Post. According to Politico, “The (Politico-Morning Consult) poll confirms the dramatic shift from the late summer, when the Dobbs decision (by the U.S. Supreme Court) and declining gas prices strengthened Democrats in races across the country, to today, when the midterms seem to be returning to a more typical referendum on the incumbent president in which the party out of power makes substantial gains.”

Some Republicans were anticipating something more. “I think it’s going to be a tsunami,” pronounced Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “I think Republicans are going to retake both the House and the Senate. I think in the House we could easily end up with a majority of thirty, forty, fifty votes. In the Senate, I think we’re going to retake the majority. I think we’ll end up with about 53 Republicans in the Senate.”

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

