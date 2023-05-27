Memorial Day is the most solemn of all our national holidays. It is not about just a single person or event. It is far larger.

For years, I struggled with being able to properly put into words how best to describe Memorial Day. A couple of years ago I received a quote from a very good friend that expresses my thoughts better than ever before and I would like to share it with you. I quote: “Memorial Day is the day when we pay our respects to those, who in Abraham Lincoln’s words, ‘gave their last full measure of devotion’. It is through their actions that we enjoy the blessings of liberty. It is through the tears of their families that we have the freedoms we often take for granted.” Memorial Day is truly a very special day.

