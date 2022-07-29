A friend last week told me of an intriguing encounter. She was walking in Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square when a homeless gentleman complimented her on the coat she was wearing.

The two had a conversation during which she learned Steve is nearly 80 years old and has lived many years in Gettysburg. He helped fight the fire when the Gettysburg Hotel burned in 1983. He voiced some opinions about the cost of hotel rooms, the relationship between businesses and the tourists of whom they exact their profits.

John Messeder is an award-winning environmental columnist and social anthropologist, and lives in Gettysburg. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com.

