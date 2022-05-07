Jim Hale
One of the worst feelings in the world is to wake up before the alarm goes off.
But things can go way downhill from there.
If you’re like me, when you first wake up, you have absolutely no idea what’s going on. Sometimes I panic incoherently. Isn’t there someplace I’m supposed to be? What have I forgotten? What day is it? What year?
Occasionally my panic is utterly crazy. Where’s the key to my steam locomotive? I have to deliver a Kennie’s rotisserie chicken to the president, and I’m already late!
When some flicker of sanity finally kicks in, I don’t want to look at the clock. But I’m in luck! It’s only 3 a.m.! I may still be able to get a reasonable amount of sleep!
I feel optimistic enough to get up and get a drink of water.
Only to find a gigantic centipede in the kitchen sink.
They absolutely horrify me. They are things that should not exist. Yet, there it is, perched proudly on the side of the sink, its billion legs sprawling, lording it over the drain like Satan on his throne.
My heart and brain explode.
A spray bottle of cleaner with bleach happens to be standing on the counter. I know that stuff kills centipedes, or at least I think so in my half-awake condition.
I take aim and spray a bunch of times while looking away, then run back to my bedroom. Now I’m drowning in phobic adrenaline, and it’s a hell of a long time before I drop off again.
After the alarm howls and sunlight blasts my eyes like so much bleach, I realize I have to go in the kitchen and make coffee, for which I will need water, which will come from the faucet, which is over the sink, which in my mind is now the set of a horror movie.
Satan is still there, but he isn’t looking so proud now. He’s lying on the bottom of the sink, bedraggled and dead.
I wind 13 miles of paper towel around my hand and, shuddering, collect the corpse and consign it to the trash.
Just remembering all of this is making my skin crawl.
I can’t help it. Bugs really bug me.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Exactly one week ago, I did something I never thought I would do. I crashed a wedding for an article in the newspaper.
From multiple vendors generously donating their services for her big day to the incredible progress with her health, Kylie House was ready to marry the man of her dreams. House, who was unable to walk months ago, was escorted by her parents on the most important walk of her life, down the aisle in a white lace wedding dress.
There were many local vendors who wanted to give back to the couple. The florist, Tiara McCowen of Fiddlestix Florals, was a familiar face for me. She was the florist for my wedding from 2019. It was so nice to see her again and get to share the kindness being spread to the couple.
It was held at Hauser Hill Event Center, which is where I had my engagement pictures when the winery was there.
Kylie was so kind and sat down with me for an interview on her wedding day. I was nervous because I know all the things that go into planning for the big day, so I didn’t want to take up too much of her time. She was an open book. The whole day was beautiful.
Along with Fiddlestix Florals, vendors donated their services to the wedding, including the venue from Hauser Hill Event Center, the entire meal from Stacey Schlosser of Biggerstaff’s Catering, photography from Bre Grove of His Grace Photography, and music and sound from DJ Big Bill Pero.
Other donations included: five hotel rooms from the Cashtown Inn; three vehicles to shuttle the guests and bridal party from Diana’s Limousine; bridal party hair services from Alvia Alvarez of Alvarez Styles; makeup services from Kirsten Coulter; violin ceremony music from Justin Coon; a one-of-a-kind guestbook for the bride and groom from Ashley Coon of Hex Revival; place settings and some of the table decor from A to Z Rentals; Jessica Oleksa Smith of Script and Grain designing and donating the invitations; a large cake and an anniversary cake from Main Street Sweets; and Pastor Skip Bowers officiating at the ceremony.
One of the highlights was seeing the couple’s dogs Rosie and Henry in their wedding dress and tuxedo outfits.
Michael Cooper-White
In New York last week, I experienced my first “iftar,” the evening meal during Ramadan when Muslims worldwide break the day’s fast. It was among the many interreligious experiences offered at Union Seminary, where my spouse is the dean and I get to hang out when our editor allows me to skip town here for a few days.
Also going on last week was a “launch event” for Pamela’s new book due out this month on the timely topic of Christian nationalism. And there was a weeklong series of practice sessions and organ concerts at the adjoining famous Riverside Church. Our apartment shares a wall with Riverside, so we were treated to organ music from early morning to late evening. We like organ music, but it got a bit much at times.
Back to the iftar event, in which I learned things about Islam I should have known long ago. Ramadan is a month-long period of daily fasting expected of all adult Muslims. Generous exceptions are granted for the frail and elderly, pregnant or nursing mothers, and anyone else for whom fasting may prove unhealthy. While a byproduct may be some internal cleansing and even weight loss, the point is to deepen one’s prayer life, commitment to community, and acts of charity. There are similarities to daily disciplines adopted by many Christians during Lent.
I’m always intrigued when new areas of learning include “things I’ve never thought about before.” In the case of fasting from sunrise to sunset, the length of the fast can vary considerably depending on the location of the faster. But faithful Muslims seem to have thought of everything in this regard. Not only is guidance offered to those who live in extreme zones where days may be very short or very long. There’s even a suggestion that astronauts, who see sunset and sunrise every 90 minutes, observe the fast using either the daily cycle of their homeland or Mecca.
Ramadan 2022 ended this past Monday for our two billion sisters and brothers of the Muslim faith. I’m grateful for being given a glimpse into their holy space and time.
Jeff Cook
Nancy and I are sitting in the airport waiting to fly home from Savannah after a four-day visit with her cousin Jeanne and fiancée Bob. We packed a lot into our short stay. Today we explored Tybee Island and dipped our feet in the Atlantic Ocean. It wasn’t cold at all — and the air temperature reached 93 degrees.
Yesterday we took a boat cruise on the Savannah River that was jam-packed with historical and cultural information. We saw Fort Jackson and Fort Pulaski on opposite sides of the waterway. The two fortresses prevented the Union navy from capturing the city during the Civil War. Any ships steaming up the river would have been sitting ducks. Undeterred, the Union eventually prevailed over land — the culmination of General Sherman’s famous “march to the sea.”
The names of Lafayette and James Oglethorpe loom large in the city’s legacy — also the site of Forest Gump’s bench and Paula Deen’s Kitchen.
Tuesday’s highlight was our visit to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force which tells the story of America’s Air Force, which helped turn the tide in World War II and the defeat of Germany and Japan. Nancy’s father flew more than 25 bombing missions over Germany as a navigator in a B-24, so the day had special meaning for us.
A portion of the display chronicled the rise and fall of Adolph Hitler. In 1938, the Nazi dictator “annexed” neighboring Austria without firing a shot. A poignant photo depicted young Austrian girls greeting Nazi soldiers with flowers. Perhaps Putin thought his Russian goons would receive a similar reception. Think again you butcher!
The museum was thought provoking and inspirational. Bob is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army. Thanks for your service to our country, Bob — and thanks to you and Jeanne for your fabulous hospitality!!
It’s great to get away but there’s no place like home.
Harry Hartman
A few ramblings from thoughts that bounced around my head this week…
· Gettysburg Borough Council will be voting on Chuckie Gable’s open container ordinance on Monday night. If you are against underage drinking, against increased DUIs happening within the borough, against alcohol cups and cans littering downtown Gettysburg, support many of the bars and restaurants in the borough, most of which opposed the open container ordinance and if your support the local police department, who oppose this change, you should show up at borough hall on Monday night and voice your comments to the seven elected sheep.
· Gettysburg Area School District voters went to the polls in November and thought they were electing board members who would fight for them. What district taxpayers got was a very Republican board who despite record high inflation, record high gas prices and record high food prices, voted to increase district school taxes in a proposed budget by 1.9 percent. It boggles my mind that school board members who voted for the “proposed” budget that includes a tax increase want to argue that they will not vote for a tax increase when the actual budget is put before them. “You allowed the budget to move forward with your initial vote with no chance to defeat it later, you were fooled or worse,” these are types of issues that makes me want to put my name on the ballot. Every school board member who voted to approve the proposed budget owns the tax increase. By the way, this tax increase is being forced taxpayers while the district is sitting on millions of dollars in reserve funding, reserve funding that came from the taxpayers.
· There is a “Republican” running to represent Adams County Republicans on the Pennsylvania State Republican Committee and her name is Lindsay Krug. Republican voters need to know Krug has numerous guilty verdicts on her record in Adams County. The last thing Adams County Republicans need to do is elect a woman with more than 10 guilty convictions or guilty pleas on her record. This state has enough RINO’s in elected office right now, we do not need another one, especially one who seems to attract criminal charges. Any Adams County Republican voter who casts a vote for Krug is doing damage to the reputation of Republicans in Adams County. There are several other fine and upstanding Adams County residents running to be seated on the Pennsylvania State Republican Committee who are long-time county residents without a criminal past.
John Spangler
Recently, I caught up with a couple of podcast issues of the Seminary Explores, formerly a radio program at WGET, now a podcast, created by friends and former colleagues at Gettysburg and now United Lutheran Seminary. With a newish mobile phone, I had to download an app to get it. While I have only listened to this program through this app, I began to receive suggestions for other podcasts.
“Podbean” wanted me to consider Alex Jones’ “Infowars” podcast. A week later, it thought I would be interested in Glenn Beck’s version of the same culture wars. Two others were ultra conservative bible studies of some sort. Out of all the suggestions, the only one I have ever listened to before is “The Daily” of the New York Times.
Whatever algorithm is at work, it seems to assume that my connection to Christian sources would correlate with conservative and ultra right wing nationalists. I have long suspected that the voices of the Christian right wing have mastered the concept of loud and proud. But algorithms that lead honest, open minded “faithful” people to hateful, angry, misogynist, and even racist misinformation represents an openly evil attempt to mislead.
By the way, The Seminary Explores is a pretty fine collection of faith based topics, and a lot more. They feature local guests and visitors to Seminary Ridge, artists and creative thinkers, writers, ethicists and area leaders whose ideas are worth hearing if not thoroughly enlightening. Its subject matter is not only anathema to the culture warriors like Glenn Beck and Alex Jones. It’s the antidote. Lesson learned is think twice, or more, about what your platforms are feeding you. A surprising amount of it is not OK.
Josh Martin
At some point, one must wonder if we are trapped in a never-ending episode of the Twilight Zone.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board. The announcement came two months after it had already begun operating.
The role of this group, according to the good folks at Wikipedia, is “protecting national security by combating foreign misinformation and disinformation” and to “review questions of privacy and civil liberty for online content”.
I suppose, just maybe, you have me on that first one. I’m all for national security, which means among other things maintaining the most powerful military on the planet and keeping our borders secure. (Well, at least we have the military part down.)
My concern is that this Disinformation Governance Board will (or already has) became a group of fact-checkers on steroids, unleashed to steer narratives that inevitably are politically driven. We’ve witnessed the lengths social media overlords will go to in order to protect the party line, and I don’t want that form of influence from Democrats, Republicans or anyone else.
At this stage in my life, I can say that my eyes work just fine — especially after that nifty cataract surgery last fall — and my ears are up to par as well. After all, I clearly saw that it cost $94.13 to fill my truck on Friday, and that was with 40 cents off per gallon. I’ve also had no trouble seeing that a trip to the grocery store isn’t such a good time and hasn’t been for quite a while with the dollar not stretching nearly as far as it had in the recent past.
Quietly, I’ve watched as national and international problems continue to mount for the U.S. I suppose my eyes must work better than some of our elected officials.
As for listening, I’ve heard enough excuses for these issues. What I’d like to hear are solutions, not deflections.
In addition to my sight and hearing, I’m also happy to report I am still capable of drawing conclusions and forming independent opinions with a mostly sound mind intact. Until that changes, I’ll make my own decisions when it comes to matters that affect my life and my family. When I need help, it certainly won’t come from a government agency designed to decide what is disinformation.
After all, the United States government has been the worldwide leader in disinformation for decades, irony that everyone should be capable of seeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.