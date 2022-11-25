The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) changed the most popular deer hunting weekend in 2019, moving the 60-plus year Monday after Thanksgiving opening day to the Saturday prior. As Thanksgiving is the most travelled family holiday of the year, you can understand how that created problems for hunters with family conflicts.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of hunters travel considerable distances to go to camps and hotels, this rushed time frame losing two days, breeds further contempt for the Saturday start. Businesses in route to hunters’ final destinations, were no longer patronized due to time constraints, and these small shops in rural northern Pa. lost their Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, for some their most profitable sales weekend of the year.

Randy Santucci, a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania, hunter and fisherman, is a self-employed business owner. He is past president of Unified Sportsman of Pennsylvania, and served on The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation under Gov. Tom Corbett. Dan Davila is lifetime commonwealth hunter and fisherman. Although he now resides in Boardman, Ohio, where he is self employed, he has a rich family history in the York area, and owns property and a camp in Pennsylvania.

