I pose the following question to the sitting Gettysburg Borough Council members: When is enough enough?
When will borough manager Charles Gable’s mistakes and abuses of “power” be enough to remove him from his position? When will four elected members of the council add up what Gable’s mistakes and poor judgement have cost taxpayers and have the guts to remove him from his position?
Anyone who pays attention within the borough knows what Gable’s vendettas, mistakes, arrogance, and overreach of authority has cost the borough. It can reasonably be stated that if it were not for the pandemic bailout funding the borough received, the municipality would likely be in receivership not due to the pandemic but due to mismanagement and poor decision making by Gable.
A brief review of some of Gable’s classic decisions and issues:
· Calling past borough council members, who were his bosses by the way, “Bat-Shit crazy.”
· Sharing executive session information with a person not affiliated with the borough without prior approval from borough council members and also agreeing to compensate this person without prior approval from borough council members.
· Forcing elected officials, who by the way were his bosses, to sign confidentiality agreements to view documents that were paid for by the taxpayers and that elected officials voted to have done. Shame on those weak borough council members who caved and signed the confidentiality agreements.
· Having campaign signs for local candidates that did not share his vision for the future of the borough removed.
· Completely pushing blame away from himself for the mess he created with switching the borough’s trash removal service from one company to another and then complaining that he and his ever-growing staff could not get their “work” done due to complaints from borough residents. I wonder how many borough residents know that a portion of the increase in collection fees is due to the borough getting free trash collection. Per the existing contract, Waste Management provides free trash removal services for the borough and no, they are not just eating that cost, the cost for the borough’s free trash pickup is placed onto the backs of the 1,242 borough residents who were forced to deal with bad service and high bills.
· Over-stepping his authority by going over the head of the mayor regarding oversite of the police department.
· Using contracted staff to threaten arrest and criminal charges against a local borough business owner.
· Gable’s recent attempted coverup involves a settlement with the borough’s former finance director, Nicolette James. James filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission regarding the way the borough dealt with her pre-existing conditions during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to Gable’s and/or his staff’s treatment of James, what happens? The taxpayers in Gettysburg are forced to pay James $22,500 in a settlement Gable hid from the public until the last minute prior to a meeting to avoid public scrutiny. If Gable and his staff did nothing wrong, why did they have to pay James and her attorneys $22,500. Maybe all future former borough employees should just be given a $22,500 check to go away?
· It also appears borough council, due to Gable’s insistence, will be approving an open container law for the borough, despite the detailed and expressed concerns of Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny and his department.
· There is still a pending settlement that is coming at borough taxpayers related to former police officer Michael Carricato. Just to remind readers and those “Gable followers” on borough council, this issue would have been settled several years ago for $12,000 if not for Gable’s errors and arrogance. Now you will be seeing a much larger settlement along with many thousands of dollars in ongoing legal fees.
· There is also a pending federal lawsuit from local businesswoman Linda Atiyeh. If the borough loses that lawsuit and is forced to pay for Atiyeh’s legal fees and damages due to Gable’s vengeance against Atiyeh, there would be bad financial clouds on the horizon for the Borough of Gettysburg. If anyone has the interest and time, there is some great information out there regarding depositions of Gable and Susan Naugle that relay some interesting information and decision-making for which borough residents are now paying.
· The newest item on Gable’s agenda is having the parking department give parking tickets to borough police officers for parking LEGALLY in the borough office parking lot. The typical sneaking behavior by Gable on this issue involves him sending a memo to the parking department telling them to ticket the officer’s vehicles without letting Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny know about the policy. I would believe a police officer being able to park a personal vehicle close to the police department would be regarded as a safety issue with the world we live in when police officers are being attacked in public almost on a daily basis. This issue is just another attempt by Gable to extort control over the police department, deplete the department’s morale and try to get Chief Glenny to resign. Since this issue deals directly with the police department, I wonder if Gable solicited or made the mayor aware of his edict; I am betting not.
The scary part of the items I have noted above is that these are the issues that have made it to the public’s purview. Can you image the issues Gable has been able to hide from the public?
For the love of God, what type of Satanic hold does Gable have over past and present borough council members? Perhaps John Gotti was not the Teflon Don; perchance Charles is the Teflon Chuckie.
It is time for the cowardly sheep on the council to stand up for the taxpayers and find a borough manager who is not going to cost the taxpayers money with poor decisions.
