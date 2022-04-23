Jim Hale
I’ve never been so glad to be wrong.
In a story this week, I incorrectly mentioned “the late” Gettysburg College history Prof. Gabor Boritt.
Why my fingers typed that instead of “former,” I don’t know.
But “why” doesn’t matter. It was a serious and shameful mistake for which there is no excuse.
I apologize sincerely to Gabor, his family and friends, and Times readers.
Jeff Cook
When you’re not sure what to write about you can always hit the bricks.
Thanks to Main Street Gettysburg’s homage to Yankee ingenuity, our square is adorned with commemorative building blocks. What sells better than human vanity? Each brick is etched in honor or memory of a name or names of anyone wishing to donate to the cause. There are thousands of them placed on the four quadrants. My mission is simply this — to write at least four Reporter’s Notebook pieces on what lies underfoot. I will comment on those persons memorialized who are known to me by moniker or acquaintance. Anyone omitted may bring a glaring gaffe to my attention.
And now, as the tension builds, I begin my quest: the Southwest quadrant. Why there? Because I choose to.
I walked down Baltimore Street past The Union Cigar, made a left at Oh Man and observed the first bricks of my journey. Close by is the monument to Company K, a group of local citizens who were mustered into the army in 1861 and returned to defend their hometown on the first days of July in 1863.
The many bricks spoke to me (I’m not sure what passersby thought as I stood, transfixed by the lettering). Space is limited so I will just make a few personal observations.
Pete, Angela, Tessa and Sophie Sontheimer all have bricks. So do Dave and Ellen Sites. Ironically, the marker for The Pub and Restaurant is here — across the street from the eatery.
Many corporations’ sponsorship was in evidence.
Bricks were there in honor of Edward Keyser and Frederick Foltz. Pastor Keyser recently died but will be fondly remembered. I recall his fierce badminton clashes with Lefty Biser at the college fieldhouse — and look forward to Rev. Foltz’ next letter to the editor.
The brick that gave me pause was in honor of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd — right next to “Molly Cat Moylan”. That was my beloved psychology professor at Gettysburg College (as opposed to the Civil War era physician of a similar name who was charged with providing aid to John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln).
That’s all for now. Tread lightly when walking in the paths of giants.
Michael Cooper-White
Tomorrow millions of Christians will hear the story of “Doubting Thomas.” Many of you know it, how old Tom missed the big Easter event and refused to be convinced a dead man was resurrected.
I think the poor guy’s been maligned and misunderstood for twenty centuries. Nobody ever seems to ask why he was missing in action when the other disciples were gob smacked by the sudden presence of the resurrected One.
Somebody probably had to go fetch some food and beverages. While the rest huddled in terror, maybe gutsy Tom was scouting a way out of their predicament. Or as the others holed up in fear, could it have been Thomas was paying a pastoral visit to the bereaved mother of the crucified One?
My doubts about how Doubting Thomas has been treated by historians, how his reputation has been unfairly tarnished, brings me up short. Too often, I make judgments about others without knowing all the facts or seeing the full picture.
Mine was the privilege of compiling the tribute to Pastor Ed Keyser, published in Monday’s Times. As we entrust him into the larger life of God at today’s funeral, I’ll especially remember two comments about “Pastor Ed” shared by admirer Adam Michael.
As Adam prepared to visit an AA meeting years ago, Keyser advised his young mentee to “suspend your judgment.” And Adam recalled Keyser’s uncanny ability to “find the humanity in everyone.” I have a hunch that at some point the good reverend might be engaged in delightful conversations with Believing Thomas. And given Ed’s love for fishing, I suspect he’ll be mixing it up with some of those other folks who knew their way around boats and boasting about their catches.
D.K. Thomas
A couple weeks ago I hauled a fresh cup of coffee and notepad into the school room as I prepared to do an interview over the telephone. A bamboo container of pens already sat on a bookshelf waiting. I wasn’t thrilled about doing a phone interview since ones in person offer better results. Up close and personal is always better when it comes to interviews. At least I like working in the school room, so that was some salve for my feelings and concerns.
I really do like the school room, even though the oak mission chair is hard and wobbly, and the table scarred from decades of use by my children doing schoolwork, crafts, painting, sewing, putting together models, playing games, and myriad other activities, in addition to once having served as my kitchen table where we gathered for meals. The school room, thusly named because it was the primary space where I taught daughters Sarah and Rebekah during their homeschool years, is one of my favorite spaces in our home. The other is the dining room, but that’s a tale for another day.
The school room has a huge plate glass window, such as seen in a storefront. Since our house was once the local country store, it makes sense it has such a window. The post office was also once housed in my dining room, again a story for another day.
I’m told the second original plate glass storefront window was broken and covered over with some paneling on the inside and aluminum siding on the outside. I wonder if one of the sons of the former owners want to share that story.
That paneling-covered wall in the school room is now the backdrop for an aquarium, home to a pair of 10-year-old, South Mountain Fair goldfish – my Goldie Girls. No idea if they really are female, but I identify them as such. So far, they’ve had no complaints as long as the fish flakes keep falling into their watery home a couple times a day, like manna from heaven. Interestingly, the aquarium sits atop a mid-century maple American Airlines vanity, not something everyone has in their home. It is a fun collectible from Bill’s family, and I suppose one day will be the problem of one of the girls when they have to decide its fate.
In the colder months of the year, my plants line the windowsill in the school room. We installed a shelf about halfway up the window to hold even more plants. And, what doesn’t fit there goes on a six-foot long table in the bedroom. I have a lot of plants. During more temperate months, I have a staircase of shelves on the front porch in front of the window for all, well most, of the plants. Either way, it’s a soothing view year-round.
I also have two birdfeeders on hooks on the one porch post. During daylight hours there are always birds coming and going. I enjoy sitting watching them while I read or sew, or just take a break.
The school room is a relaxing, enjoyable space for work and leisure. And ironing, not so much fun but too often necessary.
Anyway, back to where I started, I was sitting at the school room table chatting with an interesting, nationally known photographer, Deanne Burch, who recently wrote a book. My plans are to start a book review and author interview page in the newspaper, hopefully sooner rather than later. She will be the first such interview and review of regional authors. I have interviews already completed for the first two but have only read Deanne’s book so far.
We were finished with the formal part of the interview and were chatting about grandchildren and dogs, what the future holds not only for women of our age but also for the offspring of our offspring, and things grandmothers find interesting.
And there it was, as beautiful and bold as life itself, sitting on a branch of a redbud tree behind the mailboxes across the road — an albino bird. At least I think it was an albino. It was white as the driven snow, appearing similar in shape to a tufted titmouse although a bit larger, but not as big as a cardinal.
I moved as close to the window as possible, which caused the birds at the front porch feeders to take flight, ultimately alarming the white bird across the way.
For several days I watched patiently, waiting, hoping it would return to the red bud tree. Alas, not such luck.
Days later, I was sitting in my home office, busy at work on my computer, and it flew right by the window. Yes, it was definitely a pure white bird. But its flight took it by faster than I could grab a camera, or even a phone since I don’t keep one leashed to me. Also, I didn’t get a good look at its eyes, sadly.
As I was leaving for work Tuesday, lunch bag (or maybe it’s supper) in hand, it soared above the neighbor’s field, as if coming from Carolyn’s birdfeeders on its way to visit Barb – my neighbor ladies.
Even if I’d had time to pull my phone from my bag, it was too far away to get a decent photo.
But I am sure it’s a white bird, something I had never before seen, unless it was a bird that is supposed to be white, such as a goose, duck, swan or snowy owl.
I plan to spend more daylight hours in the school room, or on the front porch, with camera in hand, in hopes of recording this interesting phenomenon.
Josh Martin
What’s not to like about Mother Nature?
I mean, she provides spring showers, cool summer breezes, crisp autumn evenings and blankets of fresh powdery snow, among many other weather-related delights. The variety of the seasons is part of the charm for those of us living in Adams County, and Mother Nature should be thanked for that.
I would be remiss, however, if I failed to point out her other side. You know, the one that includes an occasional temper tantrum.
Like last Monday.
After providing three days of 70-degree weather and blue skies the previous week, the temperatures dipped as a reminder that we’re not quite ready for shorts and flip-flops just yet. (Full disclosure, I wear shorts from the end of March until the end of November as a rule. Times editor Deb Thomas can attest, as she points out my lack of jeans – or ‘leg sleeves’ as she calls them – even on frigid days.)
And this past Monday there I was, wearing cargo shorts . . . while it snowed. Yep, it was flippin’ snowing in mid-April, just days after touching the 70s.
I’ve heard this explained as Mother Nature going through menopause, having an identity crisis, and even being on crack. I can’t say with certainty what the reason for the wild swings, but I know I’ve had my fill of them. And I’m not alone.
Talking about the weather is the ultimate icebreaker (pun sort of intended) when starting up a conversation at the store or while in line at the bank, but I can’t recall such talks including this many expletives by strangers happy to share their opinions.
I foolishly took the windshield scraper out of my truck last week thinking that business was behind us. I even bought the first bottle of sunscreen for the season on Thursday, which may be wishful thinking considering I was dodging snowflakes just a few days ago.
Regardless of the why, let’s hope Mother Nature has all of it out of her system and is just itching to roll out day after day of clear blue skies. Putting those frosty mornings in the rearview would go a long way toward cutting down on my swearing to the heavens.
