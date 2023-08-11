He is a meanderer. When something catches his eye, he is drawn to it like a magnet. A trip to the store for two or three items can take four to five hours. Oh, he almost always gets what he goes for, but on the way, he makes numerous other stops. He ends up getting at least a half-dozen things that aren’t on his shopping list, just because he saw them. If he spots something along the road that someone has set out for free, and he thinks he may someday have some use for it, it ends up in the bed of his truck.

He knows lots of people, so there’s generally a couple of his hey-how-you-doin’ stops along the way. Depending on what’s growing in his garden, he may also drop off some tomatoes or a squash or two to someone on his travels. He enjoys helping people, so he may also be picking something up or dropping something off for someone who needs his help. And then there’s always a refreshment stop or two. This guy gives the word “snacks” a broad interpretation, he pursues snacks with meaningful intent, and he makes finding them enjoyably purposeful. Needless to say, he’s a tad overweight.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.