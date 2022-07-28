One of the most significant speeches in American history is Frederick Douglass’s, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro,” or the more popularly named, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” In this speech, delivered in Rochester, N.Y., in 1852, Douglass sets out to explain why the 4th of July is of no importance to black people. While the country had celebrated its independence the day before, millions in this country remained enslaved. The poignancy of its words is still applicable today as they were when they were spoken.

What does freedom mean in the United States of America? To whom does it apply? The current state of this country demands that these pivotal questions be answered. And all one must do to discover the answers is to read the documents left behind: the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Elmer Shelton is originally from Delaware and is an alumnus of Gettysburg College. He is a member of the DFA Government Accountability Task Force. He also serves on the Board of the Gettysburg Black History Museum. He lives in Gettysburg and is employed by the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County as a group supervisor.

