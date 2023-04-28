I play a little piano. I’ve got a little bench, too. My hands are hardly big enough to cover an octave. But I can hit all the notes, just not necessarily in the right order.
When I play, people rise from their seats. Sometimes, as a sign of their great respect for my ability, they even leave the room. I bet Mozart experienced the same thing.
Though if I were honest, or if someone held a tuning fork to my throat, I’d admit that I’m the sort of player who would blow up Pachelbel’s Canon. Even when I play for myself, I ask for a refund.
I picked up the piano in elementary school, though not literally. The grand piano was reserved for the teacher, Mrs. Wesson-Smith. It weighed about a thousand pounds.
The piano, not Mrs. Wesson-Smith.
Us young hoodlums had to settle for electric keyboards. The music room had four or five of them. Mrs. Wesson-Smith would stick a couple of students at each.
Then we were supposed to find middle C, which I managed with varying degrees of success. We were encouraged by pokes from her baton.
Several bruises later, I told Mrs. Wesson-Smith that my playing wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t hear the differences between the notes. She told me the only problem with my ears was that there was nothing between them.
On the positive side, I had the kind of head that made for a great drum.
Then we played a nursery song, which sounded pretty much like doo day plunk wait ding doo no sorry plink doo dah. Rinse and repeat.
“Softer… softer… softer,” said Mrs. Wesson-Smith.
“But I can’t hear anything now,” I said.
“Then you’re doing it right,” came the reply.
A whole semester later, middle C became my grade. When I put it together with my other subjects, I could sing my report card. I did that once and broke the neighbors’ windows.
I credit my choral training. I sang in every school choir from the second through the eighth grade. The best part of it was the picnic at the end. We had a potluck and someone always brought saltwater taffy.
That stuff glued our mouths shut for three hours. Four, if the adults were lucky.
In the years since elementary school, I’ve applied myself occasionally to the piano. I’ve even taught myself two tunes. One is Brahms’ Lullaby and the other isn’t. If my audience doesn’t leave, at least I can put them to sleep.
No matter who I play for, I feel like my musical inclinations are being misinterpreted. The last time I whistled in public, someone threw change at me.
Recently I came to the conclusion that I needed to switch up my repertoire. According to the dictates of conscience and my dad, I picked up the acoustic guitar.
An acoustic is a wonderful thing. You can play a million chords for an audience of four people or four chords for an audience of millions. No matter which note you pick, it sounds exactly the same.
I asked for a half-size acoustic. Dad got me a three-quarter size one. “When you give it up, at least I’ll be able to play it,” he said.
I said my hands weren’t big enough to reach the top string. He said the way I played, it wouldn’t make a difference.
So I strummed middle C for a while, or perhaps it was bottom A, or top F, or diagonal Q. Then Dad suggested putting strings on the guitar.
Nowadays the acoustic functions as a large decorative paperweight. It is propped by my bed on top of an abandoned pile of sheet music.
I bet if I sat down to practice on the electric keyboard next to it, the guitar would get up, hop out of the room, and throw itself down the stairs in order to end its misery.
Maybe I ought to take my teacher’s advice and go play in traffic.
Alexandra Paskhaver writes a humor column for the Gettysburg Times and the Delaware County Daily Times.
