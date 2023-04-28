I play a little piano. I’ve got a little bench, too. My hands are hardly big enough to cover an octave. But I can hit all the notes, just not necessarily in the right order.

When I play, people rise from their seats. Sometimes, as a sign of their great respect for my ability, they even leave the room. I bet Mozart experienced the same thing.

Alexandra Paskhaver writes a humor column for the Gettysburg Times and the Delaware County Daily Times.

