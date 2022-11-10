Inflation has our immediate attention. Particularly for those with fixed incomes, this past year’s increased costs for every day needs are very worrisome. The blame game in our news is ongoing, particularly with a congressional election at our doorstep.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by Congress, signed by President Biden, and enacted on Aug. 16 will help families with their healthcare costs. The bill involves many different parts. I would like to focus my opinion piece today on the healthcare provisions.

Dwight Michael, M.D., a retired family physician, is a member of Gettysburg Democracy for America’s Healthcare Task Force.

