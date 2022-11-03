Although his general health was fine, his knees weren’t what they once were. He had surgery to repair his one knee. After a month off, he was cleared to be back on the road. He was given certain cautions by his physical therapist, and she offered some helpful recommendations for how best to continue as a long-haul trucker.

Over the next few months, he was pleased with his progress and happy to be back on the road. He was offered the opportunity to switch to local and regional runs. He considered that, but turned it down. He preferred long-hauls. Although he was able to handle all aspects of his routine, he found that he was, as his therapist suggested, being a bit more cautious. As a result, he was moving a little slower.

 

