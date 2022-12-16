It was a quick stop at the market at 5 p.m., yes, the worst time of day to shop, to pick up a few essentials: Cream for coffee, eggs for breakfast and Advil for my splitting headache.

I’d been rushing all day, running errands, checking things off a lengthy to-do list. I did not want to play Demolition Derby with throngs of other weary shoppers. But I told myself it was my last stop before going home to put my feet up and watch my husband make dinner. Maybe I’d buy some pesto. The man is half Italian. He loves pesto pasta.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley CA 93924 or www.sharonrandall.com. Sharon is on vacation this week; this column is a rerun of a favorite from a few years ago.

