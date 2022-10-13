Three closely watched races will be on our ballots in early November, two of them among the top five national stories of election night: Josh Shapiro v. Doug Mastriano for governor; John Fetterman v. Mehmet Oz for US Senator. The third, with equally important implications locally, pits Marty Qually against Dan Moul for state House of Representatives.

Before I discuss the races, let me urge every eligible voter to register and vote. Back a couple years ago, when I ran the Census Complete Count Committee, I frequently said “Your country is asking you to do two things this year: vote if you’re a citizen and fill out your census.” The census is done for another decade, but voting is still important.

Leon Reed is a retired US Senate aide and US history teacher. He is author of seven books on military history and is co-chair of Gettysburg DFA. These opinions are solely those of the writer/group.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.