The left wants you driving an electric car and now cooking on an electric stove as they want to ban gas stoves. Richard Trumka of the Biden administration’s Consumer Product Safety Commission said gas stoves should be banned under the guise of public-health.

This is the same administration claiming the border is secure and inflation under control. We are $31 trillion in debt with Social Security heading toward insolvency and the left wants to know what you cook on.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Cumberland County.

