During Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget address on March 7, he outlined some of the problems Pennsylvania residents face when applying for professional licenses. To obtain certain licenses to work in the Commonwealth, you need to apply with the Department of State, an agency that falls under his jurisdiction.
Inordinately long wait times prevent nurses, imaging professionals, barbers, cosmetologists, and others from getting to work in our communities. Some of them provide essential services that are greatly needed in their respective fields.
I’m encouraged by Gov. Shapiro’s review of this issue, and I am glad he has begun taking action to help Pennsylvanians caught in this bind. Back in February, he signed an executive order aimed at reducing long wait times for professional licensure applicants seeking to enter their fields. Under the order, state agencies will be held to firm timelines to review applications, which I support. However, the order also stipulates the agency must refund applicants their fees if the agency fails to make their deadline. This doesn’t quite feel like accountability or true reform of the system. Pennsylvanians want the licenses they applied for so they can get to work, not their money back.
Enforcing timelines is a good start, but cutting bureaucratic red tape is likely a more sustainable solution to this delay problem. As a member of the House Professional Licensure Committee this session, I will play an active role in discussing additional solutions.
The work of addressing delays truly began last session when my colleague, Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon), requested a Joint State Commission study on nursing licensure delays within the Department of State. I was supportive of the request and am glad it was fulfilled. The
recommendations provided by that study will inform the Professional Licensure Committee’s legislative action headed into future committee meetings.
One of the ways the committee is likely to address licensing delays, is by exploring legislative fixes for licensing compacts. Currently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation plays a role in performing background checks on applicants. If Pennsylvania was part of an existing compact, that could speed up State Board of Nursing (SBON) processing times and correct issues for applicants who are requesting a license or to transfer their license from out of state. Pennsylvania attempted to enter certain licensing compacts last year but was denied, so that legislative agreement will need to be revisited.
In addition to addressing licensure delays for nurses in the Commonwealth, the committee also plans to take a look at modernizing professional apprenticeships. By supporting barber and cosmetology apprenticeship programs, we could help create a workforce pipeline of future professionals and small business owners.
Professional licensure is important because it provides title protection and allows consumers to rest assured the professionals from whom they are seeking services, particularly medical services, have the certifications, training and backgrounds they purport to have. Cutting bureaucratic red tape will improve license processing time, create valuable apprenticeship opportunities and spur economic growth. It is promising the governor wants to work on this issue, and I hope my Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House and Senate are willing to come together to improve this system that should be better serving Pennsylvania residents.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
