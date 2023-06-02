At 22, he became a patrol officer. As a rookie, there was a lot to learn; it was a steep learning curve. At times he had to look hard to see the light at the end of his tunnel. He was committed, and in time he became a dedicated officer who enjoyed his work.

By age 30, he earned a master’s degree in counseling, and he wrote a manual for police officers on community relations. He was a loving and committed husband and father of four. In his spare time, he coached several of the teams on which his children played, and he found time to be a volunteer in his department’s community outreach program.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.