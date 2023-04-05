In his second inaugural address, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “We have always known that heedless self-interest was bad morals; we know now that it is bad economics…In our personal ambitions we are individualists. But in our seeking for economic and political progress as a nation, we all go up or else all go down as one people…The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”
What would FDR say if he knew the United States has the fifth-highest level of income inequality and the tenth-highest poverty rate of all 37 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at the same time it has the seventh highest GDP per capita?
“What we actually have is socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor.” Michael Harrington coined that phrase in his 1962 book The Other America, a study of poverty in America. It describes an economic system in which wealthy individuals and large corporations receive tax breaks, government subsidies, and bailouts, socialism, while ordinary citizens are expected to succeed or fail based solely on their own efforts, capitalism. Critics argue that this kind of economy is inherently unfair, and that it perpetuates inequality by allowing the rich to consolidate their wealth and power at the expense of everyone else.
Americans harbor a misconception about the level of inequality in the United States. Surveys by Harvard University Professor of Business Michal Norton found that virtually all the respondents believe that wealth is more evenly distributed than it is. Respondents estimated incorrectly that less than 60 percent of the wealth in the United States belongs to the top 20 percent of the population, when in fact they own more than 80 percent. Respondents estimated that the bottom 40 percent own 9 percent of the wealth, but they own just 0.3 percent. The middle classes, then, own less than 20 percent.
Respondents suggested that in an ideal world, the top 20 percent would own about a third of the wealth, and the bottom 40 percent would own about 25 percent, providing the middle classes with about 40 percent.
Robert Reich, a former Secretary of Labor, has been a vocal critic of socialism for the rich. In his view, the federal government has often prioritized the interests of large corporations and wealthy individuals over those of ordinary citizens. He argues that corporate welfare is fundamentally unfair and creates a system in which only the rich get richer. He suggests that instead, the government should focus on providing greater support for workers and small businesses through policies such as raising the minimum wage, strengthening labor protections, and investing in education and training. Reich sees economic inequality as a major threat to both democracy and economic stability. He contends that high levels of inequality can lead to social and political unrest, and that policies aimed at reducing inequality are therefore in everyone’s best interests.
Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, has written extensively about income inequality and its negative effects on economic growth and social stability. While he has not specifically used the phrase “socialism for the rich,” he has criticized government policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor and the working class. He argues that the United States has become a society in which a small group of wealthy individuals and corporations use their power and influence to extract economic benefits at the expense of everyone else. He has criticized policies such as tax breaks for the wealthy, deregulation of the financial sector, and weak labor protections, which he sees as exacerbating inequality and contributing to economic instability. He has called for policies like progressive taxation, stronger labor protections, and increased investment in public goods like education and infrastructure to address inequality and promote shared prosperity. He has also advocated a rethinking of the role of government in the economy, arguing that policies should be designed with a focus on promoting social well-being, rather than simply maximizing economic growth.
John Kenneth Galbraith was a renowned economist who was a strong advocate for reducing economic inequality. He argues that inequality not only harms individuals and communities, but also has negative economic and social consequences. He believes that when the wealthy accumulate too much wealth, they are less likely to spend it, which can lead to a reduction in overall demand and economic growth. He also pointed out that when the wealthy have too much power, they are more likely to use it to further their own interests, which can lead to a distortion of markets and the economy as a whole.
Policies that reduce inequality include investing in education, making the tax code more progressive, expanding the earned income tax credit (EITC), increasing the minimum wage, and supporting unionization efforts; union workers earn higher wages and are more likely to have employer-provided health insurance.
Pope Francis was exhorting global leaders to fight growing income inequality when he said, “Inequality is the root of social evil.”
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
