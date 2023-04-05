In his second inaugural address, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “We have always known that heedless self-interest was bad morals; we know now that it is bad economics…In our personal ambitions we are individualists. But in our seeking for economic and political progress as a nation, we all go up or else all go down as one people…The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

What would FDR say if he knew the United States has the fifth-highest level of income inequality and the tenth-highest poverty rate of all 37 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at the same time it has the seventh highest GDP per capita?

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

