Jeff Cook
He was the man who would be king.
Writing last week’s notebook piece reminded me of another chapter in Howard’s life. To recap, he was one of my brother’s friends who worked at the “warehouse.” I am pleased to inform you that all the beam hockey players graduated from college and still hold jobs.
Howard has a rapier wit, sounds dangerous, and is always quick with a quip. A sense of humor is a valuable commodity and Howard has it.
During his college years at Duquesne University, Howard ran for the office of the chief executive of the student government. His platform was to abolish the presidency and the representative government and install himself as supreme monarch, the King. In a story published in the school paper, he promised to be “benevolent” to his “loyal subjects.”
I’m sure the voters were amused. Despite a rigorous campaign, he finished fourth and never achieved royalty. Thus was repulsed another threat to democracy.
Who knows, if Howard ran now he might win.
As Ben Franklin once cautioned, we have a republic “if (we) can keep it.”
John Spangler
I attended the inauguration of John E. Jones III as the 30th President of nearby Dickinson College last Saturday, thanks to the role of my wife as a delegate to the academic procession. She represented Augustana College for the morning ceremony, and I was able to mark my long-held respect for the new president for two very important judgments he made as a federal judge.
Jones presided over the 2005 trial of Kitzmiller v. Dover School District, righting a wrong that had been perpetrated by a school board with a sectarian agenda. The board had foisted intelligent design (ID), a thinly veneered version of creationism, into the science curriculum.
The problem for public school systems is that ID is not science. Thank you, Judge Jones. But as one who taught hundreds how to read the Bible, I say it’s a lousy reading of the scriptures, too.
Intelligent design looked presentable on the surface. But underneath, it confuses, profoundly, science and ancient pre-science literature. Another way to put it, still over simplified, is confuses evidence-based research and the meaning that comes from story, creative myths from a faith tradition, and legendary literature.
The Dover case was not a debate about truth and falsehood. Rather, one should ask the biblical creation story to explain what it means to be a human being, a human who has a relationship with a supreme being. The bible doesn’t tell a false story, but it should not be answering our scientific questions.
Jones knew the difference, and as a judge true to the law and impressive intellectual integrity, made the right call. This benefitted both biology curriculum and faith communities. And it was an early example of how narrow agendas can damage school boards in costly ways. ID, and its predecessor creationism, were in their day attacks on evolutionary theory. We shouldn’t have had to debate it in the 21st century. Jones was appointed by a Republican president in 2002. That should not matter in the 21st century, either.
The second important decision was Whitewood v. Wolf (2014, originally Whitewood v. Corbett) by striking down as unconstitutional the Pennsylvania ban on same sex marriage. That topic is for another day.
There was a very positive spirit in the air at Dickinson Saturday morning, and Dickinson has elected a courageous and wise leader. Higher education needs this kind of leadership. But President Jones’ best and most lasting contributions will be, for me, two moments of judicial integrity. We can’t take such decisions for granted these days, and I hope that there will be more like him staying on the bench.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
While this has been a busy week with plenty of articles, I wanted to spend my Reporter’s Notebook talking about a Netflix series that recently came out called “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
I am not a fan of horror or gory shows or movies, but this show that we only started has been captivating to watch. I knew the basics of Jeffrey Dahmer’s case, but it is not one often talked about.
He was an American serial killer known as the Milwaukee cannibal, with 17 victims between 1978 to 1991, according to multiple news articles.
Evan Peters plays Dahmer in the show and did an amazing job depicting such a strange and nonchalant character.
Niecy Nash portrays Glenda Cleveland, who was the next-door neighbor of Dahmer and called the police numerous times to report him.
If you are a true crime fan like me, it is definitely worth watching. I would just warn that it is not something to watch by yourself or at night. That could be why it has taken longer to watch it.
Jim Hale
With Editor D.K. Thomas taking some time off, it has fallen to me to assemble the news pages and some others for four issues in a row. Yesterday’s was the first (and the editor, also known as Deb, kindly did some of those pages for me).
I don’t lay out the paper often enough to be smooth. Far from it. I have to think about every step, and I’m quickly overwhelmed by the sheer number of variables involved.
Which stories should I use? Which ones are most important? Which ones have pictures? When did the events in the story occur, or when are they planned to take place?
If I use this one, there won’t be enough room for that one. Should I save this one to make sure there’s a strong story for the front page tomorrow? Oh no! The photo is tall and thin, but the available space is short and wide!
Meanwhile, I’m waiting for this story or that photo to be finished. You can’t run a Homecoming picture until after it gets taken late in the evening. And have the local columnists turned in their work on time? And the stock prices and lottery numbers have to be inserted.
If I finish A2 now, then it can be matched up with A7 and the time-consuming process of producing a printing plate can begin (or four plates if there are color photos, one for each primary color plus black). But that would mean using a particular story on A2 instead of on A8, where it would fit perfectly.
Unfortunately, we simply don’t have the staff to fill the whole paper with local stories, which of course we wish we could. You’d think it would be easy to find Associated Press material to fill the vacant spaces, but AP is at skeleton-crew levels just as we are, and the days of having lots of Pennsylvania stories are long gone. That’s why you see out-of-state stories.
Headlines must be written. They have to state the needed info in very few words, fit into the available space, and not be bigger or bolder than the headlines of more important stories. The idea is for headlines and page placement to communicate the stories’ order of significance, so the announcement of a public hearing on a minor subdivision doesn’t stretch across the entire top of the page while a major tax increase gets lost down in a corner under a tiny one-column headline.
And it takes a million steps to get something into the electronic system, lay it down on the page, connect a photo to a story, engineer a too-long story’s continuation onto another page, etc. And there’s nobody to check my work.
Etc., etc., etc.
And the clock is ticking. If I’m slow, the press stands idle, and so do the delivery drivers, and the paper isn’t there for you to read with your morning coffee.
My mind is not built for this. Overload flusters me. I’m much better suited to writing. I want to explain one topic in depth, or focus on a small number of things and efficiently elucidate connections among them.
Laying out a newspaper is like assembling a jigsaw puzzle with a too-short time limit while some pieces are withheld until the last minute and numerous pieces of another puzzle are mixed in.
Now you know why Deb, who does this all the time plus a million other things, needed some time off.
