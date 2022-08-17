Less than two months ago, the Supreme Court overturned its most egregious ruling in Roe v. Wade placing the issue of abortion with each state legislature.

Democrats had not been this incensed since President Lincoln freed their slaves and the public schools were desegregated. Their rage spilled over to a volunteer pregnancy center in Oregon that was firebombed and defaced with graffiti declaring: “If abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you.” Other pregnancy sanctuaries in Wisconsin. New York and Illinois were targets, too.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

