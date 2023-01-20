Philadelphia is once again leading the state (and indeed the nation) in crime rates. In 2021, homicides rose to 562 cases, up from 351 cases in 2018, after a relative decline from 2013 to 2016, in which homicides did not exceed 280 cases in any given year. According to the Office of the Controller in Philadelphia, homicides in 2022 are down 8% from last year at a still staggering 482 counts. Reports indicated that armed robberies have increased 59% from 2021 to 2022.

The Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is responsible for upholding the law and prosecuting criminals on behalf of the commonwealth. Krasner’s job is to bring justice to these perpetrators, but instead, Krasner has dropped the charges of up to 20% of crimes involving the use of a firearm, while hypocritically proceeding to advocate for greater gun control.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Taylor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA.

