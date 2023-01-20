Philadelphia is once again leading the state (and indeed the nation) in crime rates. In 2021, homicides rose to 562 cases, up from 351 cases in 2018, after a relative decline from 2013 to 2016, in which homicides did not exceed 280 cases in any given year. According to the Office of the Controller in Philadelphia, homicides in 2022 are down 8% from last year at a still staggering 482 counts. Reports indicated that armed robberies have increased 59% from 2021 to 2022.
The Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is responsible for upholding the law and prosecuting criminals on behalf of the commonwealth. Krasner’s job is to bring justice to these perpetrators, but instead, Krasner has dropped the charges of up to 20% of crimes involving the use of a firearm, while hypocritically proceeding to advocate for greater gun control.
Republican leadership in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives filed House Resolution 240, formally bringing impeachment articles against Krasner, citing that since Krasner took office in 2018 the City of Philadelphia “has descended into an unprecedented crisis of lawlessness.” Dereliction of Duty, Violation of Victims’ Rights, and the Obstruction of the Pennsylvania House investigation into crime rates in Philadelphia — these are just some of the charges made by this resolution.
Earlier this year in an interview on Fox 29’s “Good Morning Philadelphia,” Krasner asserted that homicide rates were rising by 40% in “MAGA States,” while completely denying the homicide crisis that exists in Philadelphia as a result of the domination of Democratic policies for the last 70 years. Krasner claimed he and his policies were being unfairly blamed for the city’s rising crime rates when Fox 29 News Anchor Mike Jerrick informed Krasner that “every cop” that Jerrick spoke to attributes the crime spike to Krasner due to his “too lenient” policies.
Krasner is just one of several from the ever-growing pool of progressive “reform prosecutors” nationwide, all of whom are backed by George Soros’ money. Crime has a newfound resurgence under the “watchful” eye of these reform prosecutors as it is a common practice among these “reformists” to release criminals only for them to become repeat offenders. This practice is so rampant that Philadelphia’s own Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw went on the record to state “We are tired of arresting the same suspects over and over again, only to see them right back out on the street to continue and sometimes escalate their criminal ways.”
Krasner filed a lawsuit on Friday, Dec. 2, claiming that only Philadelphia, and not the General Assembly, has sole impeachment authority over his position as district attorney. However, the Pennsylvania State Constitution is quite clear on the subject. According to Article VI, Sections 4 and 5 detail that the House of Representatives has “sole impeachment power,” and that “all impeachments shall be tried by the Senate,” respectfully. Section 6 goes on to state that the “Governor and all other civil officers shall be liable to impeachment,” which Krasner in his capacity as DA would qualify under this provision.
Despite Krasner’s dispute regarding Constitutional authority on the subject of impeachment, precedents do exist. In 1803, Judge Alexander Addison, president of the Court of Common Pleas in the Alleghany County area, was impeached, tried, and removed from office initiated by the state legislature for improperly interfering with a grand jury. Again in 1811, Thomas Cooper, president judge of the Eighth Judicial District, was impeached and removed for nine counts of abuse of power.
In more recent history, Democratic Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen was impeached and removed by the General Assembly in 1994 for several counts of criminal activity and improper communications. The impeachment process is a power that has been exercised seldomly, and for good reasons.
Of course, there are those on the left that are calling this impeachment nothing more than a political stunt. Krasner, predictably, cried out that he is the latest target in election denial because, in his opinion, the Republican-led House is “trying so hard to erase the votes of Philadelphians.” Krasner seems to be only concerned with staying in power, for when pressed if he would resign over his perceived failures, Krasner fired back saying “No, because the fact is that Philadelphia voted for me overwhelmingly because they want what we are doing.”
The state Senate has recently voted to postpone the trial following a commonwealth court decision to dismiss the proceedings based on a supposed lack of merit of the dereliction of duty charge. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler stated the impeachment articles sounded more like “disagreements with public policy.” If or when the impeachment goes to court, the outcome of the trial will depend on whether the Republicans are able to make a good case, and whether any of the Democratic Senators are willing to have an open mind on the facts and look beyond party loyalty. The reality is that people are dying due to the newest iteration of “go woke go broke” tried and failed policies that are disguised as “Smart Justice” prosecutorial reform.
Insanity, by definition, is “doing the same thing over again and expecting different results.” To the people of Philadelphia, crime rates continue to soar because you continue to elect the same ilk into office. We as a nation must continue to fairly and justly remain tough on crime in order to defend our families and keep our communities safe.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Taylor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA.
