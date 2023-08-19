Jim Hale
I sense autumn peeking out from behind the recent hot weather.
I’m not sure what makes me feel that fall is in the air, despite blistering temperatures.
Is it a change in the quality of light as the sun swings slowly toward next month’s equinox?
Maybe the vegetation is starting to change in color or smell.
Perhaps I’m picking up on subtle changes in humidity or barometric pressure. I mean, something makes joints ache sometimes, right?
Or am I just perceiving what I expect based on the calendar?
Most of our intuitions could be similarly questioned, but intuitions often prove true. I can’t count the number of times I’ve failed to trust a hunch and lived to regret it.
John Spangler
When reading down the list of those indicted in the Fulton County Georgia election interference case, my heart sank when I read about Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Lutheran pastor, listed for five counts. I wondered how a colleague of mine could get mixed up in such a conspiracy, from Illinois no less.
In a matter of hours, I learned Lee was rostered in the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, a deeply conservative, almost sectarian religious body which has not ordained women and which cannot overcome its literalist reading of scripture. The church body couldn’t find a way to condemn slavery because it is present in the Bible and it still cannot ordain women because one of Paul’s letters was edited to suggest women keep silent in the churches.
Lee was part of the conspiratorial effort to harrass a poll worker, Ruby Freeman. Police body camera footage, according to Reuters, shows Lee introducing himself as former law enforcement, and a police chaplain, attempting “to help” Freeman. He offered to be a spiritual resource to Freeman, who told him she already had a pastor. He allegedly kept at it, trying to insert himself into the witness’ life.
For a long time, I have believed the amoral and immoral behavior of conservative and right wing Christian groups have done damage to the Christian tradition. Stephen Cliffgard Lee is a prime example. Whether or not he is convicted, the behavior that is documented by Reuters and Religion News Service would call for discipline and summary defrocking. There is no room for such dishonesty in religious leadership, and it is disheartening to see the political corruption on trial mirrored in the halls of right wing Christianity. The incalculable damage hurts every faithful leader in a time when religious authorities have become suspect.
Harry Hartman
I assume I am like everyone else in the area who has seen the huge increase in gasoline prices recently?
Of course, there is no reason being given for it by our authoritarian government in Washington, I am not sure Good OLD Joe has even acknowledged the climb in prices.
By the way, this rise in gas prices could never be blamed on “Dementia Joe” as everything he has done in office has been perfect, at least according to the “81 million” people in this country who voted for him. (Am I allowed to say that without facing federal charges for doubting the full integrity of a national election?)
I did come across a “unique” perspective on the rise in gas prices put forth by another protector of the Biden regime. Gayle King on CBS News is blaming the sun for the increase in gas prices.
For some convoluted reason and to protect Biden and his failed energy and economic policies we should all blame the heat and the sun.
The rise in gas price has nothing to do with Biden depleting our national oil reserves, selling half of it to China or his on-going policy to make our country less safe by forcing us to rely on foreign countries for oil, nope not at all, it is all about the excessive heat driving up gasoline prices. Instead of focusing on his failed economic policies in the U.S. since the Biden took office (gas prices up 62%, consumer prices up 16 percent, credit card debt up 34%, homes prices up 12% since he was elected), or the disaster he has made in the international oil production world, we should all blame it on a little extra sunshine making that gasoline meter spin much faster.
I guess those economic classes I took in college that taught me about supply/demand or production/consumption affecting prices, nope, it is all about the excessive heat. It must be all of us that are using our gasoline generators to cool our houses that is driving up those gas prices.
I wonder who is paying for Hunter’s gasoline these days? Likely some billionaire in Russia or China or maybe daddy gave him a government gas card when he was given his “get out of jail” free card from the regime and Garland.
As much as Biden claims the economy is getting better and he has gotten inflation under control, when gasoline prices go up, the cost of food and other commonly used items also go up, I guess we can blame that on the sun as well.
By the way, Joe, who is Robert L. Peters?
Jeff Cook
To say I was once a professional basketball player would be a stretch, but I did once get paid to play basketball against professional athletes and then write about it.
George Plimpton was a writer who “tried out” for the Detroit Lions and then penned a book about his experience. I was three years into my run as a Gettysburg Times sportswriter when then sports editor Ken Picking dished off the Plimpton-esque assignment.
It was June of 2000. An exhibition of hoops was being staged in Carlisle and was to have featured local roundball legends against a team from Pittsburgh that would include Steeler stalwart and future Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis (Note, if current editor Josh Martin had been my boss then, I’m sure he would have said, “Don’t hurt the Bus.”). Other Steelers were supposed to be in tow.
Our son Chad accompanied me as a witness and we found the venue easily, even without the aid of a GPS.
I found my new teammates and participated in a shoot-around. We had a coach, from whom I learned I would be part of the “second unit” with other media types.
I confess that I had to refresh my recollection of the event, so I re-read my whole column, which appeared in the June 19, 2000, edition of our paper.
As it turned out, the Bus never arrived. At least one Steeler, Richard Huntley, was there and tried to do his best Bus impersonation.
Huntley and a few other members of the Black and Gold played for a squad known as “FUBU.” They were an athletic bunch, but so was our starting unit. Hanover head coach Keith Carroll, Syracuse football great Michael Owens (Billy couldn’t make it) and Butch Evans led the way and kept us in the game throughout. I played a few minutes in each half and scored on a put-back. It was my only shot.
Thanks to Chad, my stats were immortalized: 2 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 0 turnovers (no small feat, since both teams wore white!).
Alas, FUBU prevailed, 91-87, but none of us felt like losers.
I was knocked to the hardwood by Steelers defensive lineman Kevin Henry in the first half but otherwise survived to write about it. Twice.
D.K. Thomas
I won the lottery!
Well, not exactly. But, the elation I experienced when reading that email that I’d won a prize was akin to scratching off a winning lottery ticket, well, one of $25 or so, not the kind where I could quit my job and live a life of luxury.
I imagine opening that email created about the same feeling since I’ve never had a winning scratch-off ticket either.
I suspect I’ve never had a winning lottery ticket because I’ve never actually bought a ticket. I think buying a ticket is probably an important first step to winning, but I’ll just hang onto my dollars for other safer investments.
Anyway, back to the email. It was a message that I was a winner. I was super excited. Seems I never win prizes, except for that fish at the fair, tossing ping pong balls into tiny fishbowls, then giving the token to take home a fish to a passing little kid, which saved me from having to set up an aquarium and tend to another creature’s needs.
Winning the fish was fun, but not nearly as exciting as this email, which I read on my Kindle in bed in the wee hours Friday morning and there was no one awake with whom to share the great news. I could have told the dogs that were still awake, but I don’t think they would have understood my delight since they are all winners with boxes of ribbons to show for their efforts.
I guess I could have called someone, disturbed them from a dream-filled slumber and shared my excitement, but I’m not sure anyone else on the planet would have been as thrilled as I was about that email. I expect I would have met with a phone receiver being slammed back into its cradle, or in this cellular age, a disconnect.
So, I simply responded to the email, and awaited further instructions. And I finally fell asleep.
Early Friday afternoon the phone rang; the person provided exact guidelines on how to collect my prize.
I followed the directions to the letter, arrived at the location, and there awaiting me was a smiling person with a plastic bag containing three books.
It was amazing. It was glorious. I was nearly breathless as I accepted my winnings from the Week 6 drawing of the Adams County Library System’s Adult Summer Reading Quest, three books tied up with string nestled in a bag.
Every summer I participate in the library’s reading program for adults. I’m not the lucky sort. This summer I even considered not bothering since my name was heretofore never pulled in the weekly drawings.
Now I’m glad I persisted. This year I got the email, and the call, and three new books. I love the library programs, and wish there were more for adults.
