I often find quotations that express my beliefs and feelings better than I can. Here are some from an earlier column and a few new ones.

Hubert H. Humphrey: “It was once said that the moral test of Government is how that Government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.”

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

