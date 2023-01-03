I often find quotations that express my beliefs and feelings better than I can. Here are some from an earlier column and a few new ones.
Hubert H. Humphrey: “It was once said that the moral test of Government is how that Government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.”
Abraham Lincoln: “The legitimate object of government, is to do for a community of people, whatever they need to have done, but can not do, at all, or can not, so well do, for themselves — in their separate, and individual capacities.”
Franklin Delano Roosevelt: “In our personal ambitions we are individualists. But in our seeking for economic and political progress as a nation, we all go up—or else all go down—as one people.” • “In this nation I see tens of millions of its citizens, a substantial part of its whole population, who at this very moment are denied the greater part of what the very lowest standards of today call the necessities of life…The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.” • “The liberal believes that, as new conditions and problems arise beyond the powers of men and women to meet as individuals, it becomes the duty of the Government itself to find new remedies with which to meet them.”
Lyndon B. Johnson: “Should we double our wealth and conquer the stars, and still be unequal…then we will have failed as a people and as a nation.”
Maya Angelou: “It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength.”
John F. Kennedy: “But if by a ‘Liberal’ they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people — their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights, and their civil liberties — someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a ‘Liberal,’ then I’m proud to say I’m a ‘Liberal.’
Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart: “Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime.”
Dwight D. Eisenhower: “Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think you are going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book, as long as any document does not offend your own ideas of decency. That should be the only censorship.” • “Should any political party attempt to abolish social security, unemployment insurance, and eliminate labor laws and farm programs, you would not hear of that party again in our political history. Their number is negligible, and they are stupid.”
Henry A. Wallace (vice president 1941-45): “They claim to be super-patriots, but they would destroy every liberty guaranteed by the Constitution. They demand free enterprise but are the spokesmen for monopoly and vested interest. Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.”
John Kenneth Galbraith: “The modern conservative is engaged in one of man’s oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.”
Robert F. Kennedy: “The future does not belong to those who are content with today, apathetic toward common problems and their fellow man alike, timid, and fearful in the face of bold projects and new ideas. Rather, it will belong to those who can blend passion, reason, and courage in a personal commitment to the ideals of American Society.” Change can not come “by those who cling to a present which is already dying, who prefer the illusion of security to the excitement and danger which comes with even the most peaceful progress.”
Anonymous: “”Only when the last tree has died and the last river been poisoned and the last fish been caught will we realize we cannot eat money.”
Albert Einstein: “The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.”
Winston Churchill: “Men occasionally stumble on the truth, but most of them pick themselves up, and hurry off as if nothing had happened.”
Finally, perhaps my motto, Eleanor Roosevelt: “I have spent many years of my life in opposition, and I rather like the role.”
