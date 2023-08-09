Citizens should know what issues their school boards, borough councils and other government agencies plan to deliberate and/or vote on at public meetings.

Call this commonsense requirement what it is, the law in Pennsylvania.

William M. Cotter is president and chief executive officer of Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association is the official trade organization for print, digital and news media-related members statewide. Founded almost a century ago, PNA has advocated for legislation that improves public access laws in the commonwealth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.